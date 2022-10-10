Kate Middleton shares this fashion passion with Kendall Jenner

One comes from reality TV and the catwalks, the other is a prominent figure in the British royal family… You thought that Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner had nothing in common and yet: despite their clothing styles at the antipodes, these two celebrities that everything opposes are real accomplished fashionistas. One thing that reconciles them: the power of fashion and its universality. The proof ? The Princess of Wales and the world’s highest-paid supermodel share a passion for an ultra-trendy, affordable jewelry brand called Spells of love. And more particularly for a pair of hoop earrings from this British label, the “Alia” model.

Kate Middleton: this fashion passion she shares with Kendall Jenner

The ideal fashion barometer to judge the potential success of a trend? The number of stylish girls who have adopted it. And here, it’s not one, but two fashion figures with diametrically opposed styles who have however found a common passion for a pair of earrings. Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner have both fallen in love with these pretty geometric hoops in recycled gold displayed at the price of 80 euros. If the top wore them a few months ago, Kate Middleton has just worn them for the first time during a charity outing in the United Kingdom, a few weeks after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton: her elegant style that mixes luxury and accessible fashion

Faithful to its chic allure, as royal protocol imposes on it, in good fashion, the elegant Kate Middleton All the same, she allows herself some stylish transgressions: indeed, if she could dress like great couturiers every day, the Princess of Wales also likes to wear more affordable (and often French!) brands like Zara, Sézane, Polène or again Spells of Love, her new jewelry passion. Her new pair of earrings is the ultimate proof of this – and we are once again inspired by them for a look that is as trendy as it is accessible.