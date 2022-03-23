Kate Middleton Shines In Pink Vampire Woman Dress

pretty in pink? It will be better than Belize.

Kate Middleton pulled out her first evening ensemble of Cambridges Caribbean tour on Monday night at a reception in Belize, and she struck a blow in bold color.

The 40-year-old royal wowed in a vibrant metallic pink gown from the celebrity-loved brand. The vampire’s wife at an event honoring the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

While appearing a bit overdressed for the outdoor event, especially compared to a tie-less Prince William, Middleton appeared in high spirits as she greeted guests at the reception, hosted by Belize Governor-General Froyla Tzalam.

The Duchess of Cambridge sparkled in a new pink gown at an evening reception in Belize on Monday. wire image

Middleton glammed up for the open-air reception held at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech. wire image

The dress with billowing sleeves, which appears to be a custom version of the brand’s “Light Sleeper” design ($2,310), stood out among the ancient Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech, where the event was held.

Pairing the dress with a repeat pair of Jimmy Choo “Mimi” sandals and the custom O’Nitaa earrings she wore on a tour of Pakistan in 2019, the Duchess also added a thoughtful touch to her accessories: a white clutch with a patterned design. Mayan embroidery.

Middleton wore the fashion designer for the second time since 2020. wire image

This is the second time Middleton has chosen The Vampire’s Wife, a British brand popular with stars like Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett, Dakota Johnson and Prince William’s cousin Princess Beatrice.

Middleton wore a similar design from The Vampire’s Wife at a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin in 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In March 2020, the Duchess wore an emerald green cocktail dress made from the brand’s same shimmering fabric while visiting the Emerald Isle.

As for Belize, the resplendent dress appeared to be a big change from Middleton’s previous outfit from the day she joined Prince William, 39, in coordinating olive green outfits for some outdoor activities.

The Duke and Duchess wore casual clothing as they climbed to the top of an ancient Mayan site. wire image

Wearing a simple white John Lewis T-shirt, green G Star Raw cargo pants ($120), and her beloved superga sneakers ($49), the Duchess exclaimed “Wow” as she reached the top of a 3,000-year-old Mayan palace located in the Caracol archaeological site.

Later that day, Middleton added a sold-out Scotch and Soda khaki safari shirt to the top of the jersey and traded in his Supergas for sturdy Palladium hiking boots ($106) to visit the British Army’s Training Support Unit. in the Chiquibul Forest Reserve of Belize.

Today, the royal couple depart for Jamaica, and we can’t wait to see more beach glam to come.