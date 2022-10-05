Kate Middleton showed off her exclusive Cartier watch

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton (40), has a polished style of extreme elegance, simplicity and with exclusive details that define its essence. The cartier watch It has become part of their looks as a seal of sophistication. We tell you all the details about this fabulous piece of luxury.

The Duchess combines it with all her looks because it is sober, elegant and in a steel tone.

The cartier watch of Kate Middleton: the detail that matters

The design and quality of a piece is key for Kate Middelton, who tries to look sophisticated and elegant even with casual outfits. Therefore, adding the detail of a cartier watch Ballon Bleu is no less when it comes to its style.

A passionate fashionista, the Duchess enjoys trends, but she always prioritizes looking sober and refined, and also uses the most classic accessories in the right measure and to her advantage.

All this represents this unisex jewel known as clock Ballon Blue by Cartier.

A gift from her husband Prince William on their three-year wedding anniversary, Kate loves this accessory and wears it with different outfits, enhancing her modern style, without fanfare and hyper-elegant

The object is simple, made of stainless steel and with a sapphire inside, something that harmonizes perfectly with the spectacular sapphire engagement ring inherited from Lady Di.

With Roman numerals and in steel colour, the Cartier has a single precious stone: a sapphire that matches the engagement ring of Kate Middleton.

cartier thas a long-standing link with British royalty and has supplied clockIt is to several members of the family with pieces such as the tank, used by Meghan Markle and even by the sister of Kate Middleton, Pipe Middleton. Many of these models have gold and diamonds inside, but the Duchess’s does not have too expensive precious stones, it only has the unmistakable small sapphire.

East clock It is used by celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Selena Gomez and Nicole Kidman for its great simplicity and elegance, regardless of gender. Due to its simplicity, it is ideal to wear with other jewelry. And yet, it is an expensive piece since it costs about 6,250 euros.