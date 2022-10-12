Entertainment

Kate Middleton supported by Emma Watson, this gale to Meghan Markle

Emma Watson, revealed to the general public thanks to her role in the “Harry Potter” saga, would be from the Kate Middleton team and would not have hesitated to snub Meghan Markle, whom she would have refused to meet at a party.

The circumstances of this aborted meeting were revealed by Tom Bower, author of a book on the Duchess of Sussex, which is scheduled for release on July 21.

The mother of Archie and Lilibet, born of marriage with Prince Harry, would have done everything to meet the Hollywood star at an event she organized in London. And she would have done anything to attend. Meghan Markle would have succeeded, but Emma Smet would have refused to meet him.

“At the end, she asked to meet Watson. The actress denied his request. This snub was unbearable, ”said the author in his book, extracts from which were relayed by Time.
But at the time, the Duchess of Sussex delivered a different version on social networks.

“I was in London to support Emma Watson as part of HeForShe, her initiative for United Nations women,” she said.

