Kate Middleton very chic in a polka dot dress: an expensive look and a nod to Diana at Royal Ascot [PHOTOS]

A great idea, which must have moved Prince William, although he said absolutely nothing about it during the day. Unlike his brother, Prince Harry, the eldest son of Lady Diana rarely speaks of his mother in the media but sometimes evokes her difficult mourning, 25 years after the death of “the princess of hearts”.

Last May, in particular, he was invited to make a speech at the scene of the attack in Manchester which killed 22 people in 2017 during an Ariana Grande concert. Poignantly, he remembered his own loss. “As someone who lives with their own grief, I also know that what matters most to bereaved people is that those we have lost are not forgotten. It is comforting to remember. To recognize that, although they left horribly early, they survived. They changed our lives“, he had modestly explained, he who had promised his mother, child, to give him back his royal title when he acceded to the throne.

A promise that he will unfortunately not be able to keep, since barely a year after this short sentence, Lady Diana died in Paris, during a car accident under the Alma bridge.