Kate Middleton wears a straw hat that is just what you need for this heat wave

Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon wardrobe couldn’t have been more on point for the final matches of this year’s tournament. And in addition to defending the dress in summer, she also relied on a key accessory that every vacation suitcase should contain: a straw hat.

The straw hat is not only a style option, it also stays practical. Thanks to the wide brim, you’re guaranteed to keep your face cool and shaded, which means your skin is protected from the sun, and you’ll save yourself from a bad case of heat stroke.

While the straw hat is a reliable headwear option for days at the beach, boating, or a poolside rosé, its useful life extends well beyond the vacation wardrobe. Take a cue from Middleton, who opted for a wide-brimmed, taped look by LK Bennett (sadly, it’s now out of stock), and wear yours on the weekend to lunch or the park.

And if you don’t already have a straw hat hanging on the back of your bedroom door, you’ll be happy to know that this summer the stores are full of styles that are definitely worth your time. From wide-brimmed classics to more unusual printed or frayed styles, click through to see our favourites.

