Kate Middleton, with a dress like the one Diana wore in 1998

There are dresses and prints that do not go out of style, and Kate Middleton He knows it and takes advantage of it. To attend this Friday with the Prince Guillermo to the traditional Ascot carriage parade, has chosen a suit measure white with brown polka dots, long sleeves and a slightly raised neckline. A design fitted to the silhouette with a belt of the same fabric signed by Alessandra Rich, one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s top designers.

Prince William also follows Ascot protocol in a cutaway, waistcoat and top hat.© Gtres

He combines it with the accessory that cannot be missed in this appointment that members of royalty and members of British high society do not miss, the hat. In his case, a brown hat with a white flower decoration created by Sally-Ann Prova. The duchess completes the styling with a brown handbag and heeled pumps in the same color as Ralph Lauren. The styling is round without taking into account the most special jewel, the diamond and pearl earrings. A jewel that belonged to Diana of Wales. This is the most obvious memory of Prince William’s mother, although in reality the look complete is a tribute to Lady Di.