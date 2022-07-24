Kate Middleton’s favorite sneakers that are always on sale on Amazon

Even those who boast extensive collections of sneakers in different shapes and colors have a favorite pair among all of them. It can be any model, but it is generally one with discreet lines and white that usually wins this title for its outstanding versatility. And of course, if it is indeed worn for so long that they wear out and the tone turns gray, then it is time to have an ace up your sleeve so that it shines to the rescue when needed.

Some sneakers that strictly meet this definition we are talking about are the Superga. Created in Italy in 1925, they are made of canvas and vulcanized rubber and from the first moment they managed to convince those who were most reluctant to use this shoe designed exclusively for leisure. They even found a place in demanding and elegant wardrobes around the world. Sienna Miller, Emma Watson, Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton are just three of her best ambassadors.

The latter especially because there are many occasions since 2016 in which he has worn his Superga for different official acts. The reason goes beyond its obvious comfort and has more to do with the minimalism and simplicity of its proposal but, above all, with its timelessness, which is why it is worth replenishing our particular stock when needed.

Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

With pink pleated pants and a white top, with a polo shirt and shorts, with tennis clothes, with a printed dress, with leggings and a sweater… Prince William’s wife has shown that these sneakers are her favorites because they work with any garment with which you combine it and in any situation.

Its simplicity ensures that you never get tired of them despite the fact that more modern versions continue to proliferate and for this reason it adapts to lovers of avant-garde styling because it works as a counterpoint –Alexa Chung and Chiara Ferragni, for example, of risky styles but antagonistic are faithful defenders of these sneakers for which they have even designed specific models– while accompanying those of classic tastes such as Kate Middleton. The British has become inseparable from her Superga for years as Princess Diana was at the time. In the case of the late Lady Di, they are also the ones baptized as 2750 but in navy blue, the ones that in the 90s, worn with jeans and a jacket, formed her favorite combo.

Princess Diana wearing Kate Middleton’s favorite sneakers (Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

It is not, therefore, that these coveted sneakers survive the passage of time, it is that they are already elevated to the category of basics with which you know that failure will never occur. Hence, considering making an investment in a pair is a good idea at any time, and even more so if, as is the case with these, there is always the opportunity to get them. discounted on amazon.

It turns out that beyond periods of discounts or special days such as Prime Day, on the well-known online commerce platform they are available practically at all times much cheaper than what is found in other stores. For 30 euros it is possible to emulate the style of the Duchess of Cambridge –depending on the size you choose– and take home the classic version of these sneakers that also have adaptations with more or less cane, in different fabrics and, of course, in other more daring shades. Quite a discovery to take into account when the objective is none other than to have the most complete and stylish wardrobe possible.

Kate Middleton’s sneakers are for sale on Amazon (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

