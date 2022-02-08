Kate Middleton’s is gorgeous

She is usually seen performing public office in powerful (soft) dresses, rustling midi skirts and elegant coats. But Kate Middleton she has always been able to demonstrate the art of casual chic even outside of real commitments. Just a few days ago, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the most beautiful skinny jeans of Spring 2022 and now she returns to conquer us with the sweater to have now and to love forever. Kate, will appear in a special edition of CBeebies Bedtime Storiesa popular British children’s program featuring a different celebrity reading a bedtime story every week.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories, is a program that has seen everyone from Chris O’Dowd to Reese Witherspoon, Romesh Ranganathan to Dolly Parton, read their favorite children’s book and Kate Middleton for the occasion chose to wear a Holland Cooper patterned sweater. It is not surprising that this pullover has generated the Kate effect, that is the instant sold out in less than 24h, the gray sweater is in fact enclosed in the most cozy casual chic look of the beginning of Spring 2022. We are looking for light, and beautiful days but not for this we want to feel less pampered.

The Duchess of Cambridge marked the start of the UK Children’s Mental Health Week reading a bedtime story. Prince William’s wife chose to read Jill Tomlinson’s children’s classic, The owl who was afraid of the dark, which aligns with this year’s theme of the program Growing Together. Kate’s episode, which airs Sunday, February 13, will mark the end of Children’s Mental Health Week, which began on February 7.. She dressed in a soft Holland Cooper knitted sweater cream and blue jeans, Kate Middleton chose to read the book which is a favorite of her own children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark tells the story of Plop, a little barn owl who is helped by others to overcome his fears and gain confidence.

Children’s Mental Health Week was first launched in 2015 by the children’s mental health charity Place2Be, of which the Duchess is the royal godmother, and this year encourages children, their parents or guardians to consider how they have grown up and how they can help others grow. To celebrate the event, Kensington Palace has released a photo of the showa photo of Kate sitting cross-legged on a blanket in what appears to be a garden at night, surrounded by soft toys and a warm fire to keep her company.

The Duchess of Cambridge dressed up warmly for the occasion, in a Fairisle sweater and light blue jeans, a perfect outfit for Spring 2022. The sweater and is from one of his favorite labels, Holland Cooper. It is knitted with a soft yarn and features a Fairisle pattern and gold-tone buttons on the shoulders and sleeves. Designed with a relaxed fit and soft turtleneck, the oversized look of the sweater is perfect for pairing with jeans for a casual chic everyday outfit. Made from an extra soft yarn, this pullover is a timeless piece for our / your spring wardrobe.

