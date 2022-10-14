Entertainment

Kate Moss and Natalie Portman have a key item for women over 40

Kate Moss She is one of the supermodels of the 90’s and one of the few fashion shows she attended this season was Saint Laurent’s in Paris. Natalie Portman she’s also an artist who doesn’t really like attending events, but as an ambassador for Dior, she couldn’t miss that show.

Although both have completely different styles, the two agreed to use classic dresses blacks. While Kate Moss gave him his rocker touch that he usually puts on all his looks, Natalie Portman kept its elegant and minimalist style. Two dresses perfect for different women over 40.

