Kate Moss and Natalie Portman have a key item for women over 40

Kate Moss She is one of the supermodels of the 90’s and one of the few fashion shows she attended this season was Saint Laurent’s in Paris. Natalie Portman she’s also an artist who doesn’t really like attending events, but as an ambassador for Dior, she couldn’t miss that show.

Although both have completely different styles, the two agreed to use classic dresses blacks. While Kate Moss gave him his rocker touch that he usually puts on all his looks, Natalie Portman kept its elegant and minimalist style. Two dresses perfect for different women over 40.

Kate Moss made her most groundbreaking presentation at the Saint Laurent fashion show. Photo: Getty Images/Vogue.

Many fashion experts argue that Kate Moss She was the last supermodel in history to generate so much popularity and controversy. Although some may deny or affirm it, we can say that the British is a style icon of yesterday and today for all women. women over 40.

This was demonstrated in the last parade of Saint Laurent, where he chose a look signed by the brand from head to toe. Kate opted for a dress short black, long sleeves, tight skirt, drapes and translucent top along with a furry jacket, clutch and ankle strap sandals.

Natalie Portman did not miss the Dior show and attended with a minimalist design of the firm. Photo: CelebsFirst.

Because we like to expose all possible styles, we jumped from a rebellious model to a classic actress so that all women over 40 have the possibility to choose who they like the most. Natalie Portman is the personification of elegance since she assumed her role as ambassador of Dior.

The French brand held its parade at Paris Fashion Week and Natalie was there. The actress opted for a dress Very stately short black with a closed neckline, flared skirt and cape. As accessories, she resorted to ankle strap sandals, large round glasses and translucent stockings. A whole diva.

Be Kate Moss either Natalie Portman your favorite, their looks were impeccable and renewed the classic dress black that will be the new acquisition of the women over 40.

