Kate Moss broke the silence after the trial of Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: “I know the truth”

Kate Moss had an affair with Johnny Depp between 1994 and 1998, for which he was a key witness in the defamation trial between the actor and Amber Heard. At that time, virtually from the United Kingdom, the model told the jury that her ex-partner never pushed her down the stairs during a trip they made to Jamaica, thus dismissing a version that she was installed.

Shortly after the sentence was handed down, she was interviewed by the bbc radio and was categorical when referring to what was declared: “I know the truth, I believe in it and in Justice. I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never pushed me down the stairs and I had to say it,” he said Monday. .

On May 17, the actress of Aquaman recounted an unfortunate episode in which Depp hit Whitney (sister of the actress), who was near some stairs. “I instantly thought of Kate Moss and the incident she had.” For this reason, despite not initially being included in the list of witnesses, the lawyers called Kate to testify to comment on the alleged incident in which she was mentioned.

When she was summoned by those in charge of imparting justice, Moss described that the accident she suffered occurred in the GoldenEye luxury tourist complex. “We would leave the room and Johnny did it before me. There was a storm and when I went out I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back, ”she detailed. And she added that he returned when she heard her to take her back to bed and ask for medical assistance.

How was the verdict?

In early June, the jury ruled in Depp’s favor by convicting Heard, who must pay her ex-husband $15 million, $10 in compensatory damages and $5 in punitive damages.

For his part, the actor will also have movement in his bank account, since he will have to compensate her for 2 million dollars for reciprocal defamation. It is worth noting that initially Johnny had sued Heard for 50 million dollars, while she had filed a counterclaim for double the money.

The trial concluded on Friday, May 27, and after more than 100 hours of testimony from experts, actors and other public figures such as the case of Moss, Judge Azcarate instructed the seven members on how to proceed in the analysis of the evidence to determine if there were false claims.