Kate Moss, elegance with transparencies without underwear

Last night during the Paris Fashion Weekwas held on Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 show with a front row of category with personalities like Carla Bruni, Amber Valleta or Zoë Kravitz. The expectations of the event were insurmountable, but suddenly, Kate Moss. The super model made the difference in front of the multitude of evening outfits that the rest of the guests wore with a proposal that left all those present speechless. Very elegant, glamorous, deified… Moss once again took center stage.

The muse and style icon gave off pure glamor and sensuality with a super suggestive version of the classic little black dress. Its design was completely fitted, with long sleeves and a high neck, but the novelty touch was awaited in its fabric, which had subtle semi-transparenciesthat allowed to see in a very discreet way the chest of the top.

The miniskirt and black stiletto heels They completed that dose of seduction that Moss’s outfit awaited, but, without a doubt, her self-confidence and her strong personality were the key elements that managed to finish off that unique essence that defines the supermodel.

Pascal LeSegretainGetty Images

Getty Images

Kate Moss thus joined the novelty of wearing the transparencies without underwear that sets a trend among the famous. But she did it in the most elegant and sophisticated way possible.

The highlight of the look awaits under the minidress. A piece that highlighted her curves thanks to its fully fitted short skirt and its body with seams on the chest to mark the area. She combined it with some crystal stockings to face the low temperatures of the French city and with super elegant sandals with a thin heel that further emphasized her long and toned legs.

But this was not enough. The model also wore a Saint Laurent faux fur coat that she wore dragging on the ground with a diva air that seemed part of the parade itself. A true fashion muse.