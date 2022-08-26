Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian… After makeup, stars swear by holistic beauty

(ETX Daily Up) – Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Millie Bobby Brown are among the slew of celebrities who have launched their own makeup line in recent years. A juicy market which could however be upstaged by a more authentic concept, holistic beauty, between skincare and well-being, driven by the pandemic.

British model Kate Moss has just made a sensational entry into the world of skincare with her brand “Cosmoss by Kate Moss”, and a short video revealing her in the simplest device in a lake or pond. What to talk about. But what interests us here are not the sensual shots that we can discover on the Instagram account of this new line of cosmetics, but its concept: “a brand combining beauty and well-being”. No mascara, no foundation, no lipstick, but skin care, even drinks, designed as rituals to sublimate body and mind. The concept of holistic beauty in all its glory.

A new approach to beauty

Holistic beauty is not a new concept, Susanne Kaufmann, founder of the cosmetics brand of the same name, even developed it almost two decades ago. But it made a comeback in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, as makeup sales plummeted over lockdowns, and the public turned to products, ingredients, and lifestyle habits. , more natural and authentic. Exit contouring, the art of layering, and other layers of cosmetics or make-up, make way for a new approach to beauty based on care, for the body as well as the mind.

It is now a question of taking beauty into account as a whole, under the spectrum of food, sport, well-being, sleep, and of course cosmetics. All using natural ingredients, if possible, science, and new technologies. The objective is no longer to cure, but to prevent, by strengthening the natural functions of the skin as much as possible. LED light, percussion therapy, prebiotics, or even facial gymnastics, and other facial massages, are all very popular techniques and ingredients today to readapt our beauty routine.

A good vein for the stars

Despite the recovery in makeup sales in the course of 2021, celebrities seem to have felt the tide turn. Some have enriched their beauty brand with skincare products centered around this new concept, while others have (outright) launched new projects. Millie Bobby Brown was one of the first to tap into this vein with Florence by Mills, combining clean, vegan and cruelty-free makeup and skincare, with the goal of “defining beauty on our own terms, without rules, without a struggle for perfection, without boring standards of beauty”. A first step. A part of holistic beauty, but without bringing out an essential aspect: well-being.

Since then, other celebrities have followed suit, developing the concept further: Hailey Bieber with Rhode Skin, which is “dedicated to making products based on science and excellent formulation”, Kim Kardashian with SKKN By Kim who is wants “at the intersection of great simplicity and innovative science” via “clean ingredients and technical formulas”. All based on ethics and sustainability, two key words that can be found here and there in most of these cosmetic ranges. Other points in common: a limited choice – the essentials – and a time-oriented beauty routine with lasting results. Whether meticulously crafted or not, the concept of holistic beauty is indeed at the center of the communication of these new brands.

Creams, tea, and CBD

Same observation with JLo Beauty, Jennifer Lopez’s brand, and even more so with The Outset, the label developed by Scarlett Johansson. But with Cosmoss, Kate Moss seems to want to go even further. According to the Daily Mail, it is its own beauty routine, articulated around health and well-being, that the twig is about to decline with this brand which will be launched on September 1st. The British newspaper specifies that there will be tea to rid the body of its toxins, creams, a ‘sacred’ mist, or even a CBD oil. “Each product has been meticulously crafted with wellness in mind. Each ritual opens a doorway to balance, restoration and love,” the brand’s Instagram account reads.

Appreciated by the public, this holistic approach seems to have won the hearts of stars, who have understood the interest of investing in this new kind of beauty routine. It now remains to disentangle the true from the false, and to unearth the products truly designed according to this global concept of beauty.