Kate Moss launches ‘cosmic’ beauty line

Former British model Kate Moss launched a cosmetics and accessories website called Cosmoss, attempting to reinvent herself as a wellness muse and joining a string of celebrities who have created e-commerce empires.

Moss, 48, known for her love of partying and her past relationships with American actor Johnny Depp and British musicians such as Pete Doherty and Jamie Hince, now promotes a lifestyle based on cosmic nature.

It sells $125 CBD and collagen beauty serums, infusions and sacred fragrances that promise to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles.”

Although he continues to smoke, he assures in interviews that he no longer drinks and that his youthful antics are behind him.

“I don’t like not being in control of myself anymore,” she told the BBC’s Desert Island Discs programme.

In the opinion of Eric Briones, author of the book Luxury & Digital“beauty and well-being will be the new growth vectors for luxury”, hence the multiplication of e-commerce lines or websites promoted by stars.

The former British model was, during the 1990s and early 2000s, one of the personifications of a trend for skinny bodies in fashion known as heroine chic.

Kate Moss closed the chapter on statuesque supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, before the emergence of curvier beauty canons like reality star Kim Kardashian.

The latter, like her sister Kylie, has been ahead in launching brands that generate hundreds of millions of dollars.

Kim Kardashian’s fortune is estimated by Forbes at $1 billion, while Kylie Jenner’s at about $600 million.

Other stars from the music world, such as Selena Gomez, Rihanna or Lady Gaga, or from the cinema, such as Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow, have also created e-commerce or cosmetics empires.

Kate Moss dedicated herself outside the catwalks and photo studios to collaborating with the low-cost fashion brand TopShop, which fell victim to the pandemic and was bought by the Asos group.

In addition, in 2016 he launched his own artistic agency, Kate Moss Agency (KMA), one of whose main contracts is his daughter Lila Moss, who has also become a model, along with other children of stars such as Ella Richards, granddaughter of Keith, or artists like Rita Ora music.

