Kate Moss, loves and private life of the rebel supermodel

We are talking about Kate Moss who has always arrived at the right time, in the right place, about Kate who has always known how to reinvent herself, a chameleon who grew up under the public eye. Born in the suburbs, in Croydon, Surrey, she has a “normal” family. Her mother is a bartender, her father works in a travel agency. Kate is pretty, she is petite, she has an average height. It is the period of the super models, the statuesque and very tall ones like Cindy Crawford. She therefore does not seem destined for the fashion world, let alone to be the outsider who will revolutionize the beauty standards of a generation. But when the founder of a fashion agency sees her walking into an airport, Kate is only fourteen, well, she is absolutely sure that she is facing a future super model. Time will prove that he is right. He puts her under contract, and the haggard physicality of Moss makes her the perfect ambassador of the advent of a new era: grunge is in fashion, Nirvana are becoming a legendary band, a new ideal of woman is taking over.

Photoshot

Moss was chosen for the cover of The Face, a popular magazine at the time. The photos are those of a typical English girl, they show her laughing and playing on a beach in Great Britain, not as hot as you would like. She is asked to pose topless, and this makes her very uncomfortable, so much so that she will burst into tears during the shoot, as she will remember many years later. But she continues to model and is chosen for a campaign that has become iconic: the Calvin Klein advertising together with Mark Wahlberg, the two are embraced and half naked. She was only sixteen at the time and those photos make her a celebrity.

Images PressGetty Images

Moss will say that during that photo shoot she felt absolutely out of place, that she had a nervous breakdown and closed herself in crying in the bathroom, again. In 1995, again for Calvin Klein, he posed for a perfume advertisement. The photos are considered so scandalous as to raise accusations of pedophilia. Kate gets an eight-year contract with the brand.

It appears on the covers of Vogue And Harper’s Bazaar, shows for Versace, Gucci, Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana. It is in Olympus. She is also in all the gossip magazines for her relationship with Jonny Depp. And with Lenny Kravitz and with Daniel Craig. The paparazzi follow her everywhere, she is the queen of parties.

Jon FurnissGetty Images

He has a daughter, whom he calls Lila Grace, born in 2002 from the relationship with Jefferson Hack, editor of the magazine Dazed. Kate becomes a real muse: the British artist Lucian Freud paints her while she is pregnant, naked. The painting is auctioned at Christie’s for five million dollars. It will not be the first nor the last time: a statue covered with gold and depicting the model, entitled “Sirena”, was created by Marc Quinn and exhibited at an exhibition at the British Museum.

Kate celebrates her 30th birthday with a great party, a themed party inspired by the novels of Francis Scott Fitzgerald. It is said that it was such a scandalous celebration that Gwyneth Paltrow literally ran away from the party. Rumors of a wild lifestyle are persistent: journalist Maureen Callahan will write in the book Supernovas Champagne: “… At one time, Kate could snort three grams and drink a bottle of vodka…”. Moss is now the epitome of the aforementioned style heroin chic, an extreme thinness, a thin appearance and bordering on anorexia. It will always be Callahan who tells in her book that Kate becomes involved in a ménage à trois with Jude Law and Sadie Frost.

Loading... Advertisements Pool BENAINOUS / DUCLOSGetty Images

Pete Doherty, lead singer of the Libertines, which at the time was the band of the moment, brought her to the stage during a concert and introduced her to the world as his girlfriend. Also with Doherty, Kate sings on the song La Belle et la Bête, the sentence: “Is she more beautiful than me?”. Imagine. At the time everyone wants to be her.

Ricky Vigil MGetty Images

In 2005 the Daily Mirror puts her on the cover while snorting cocaine with boyfriend Doherty, and it’s a worldwide scandal. Her advertising contracts are canceled, she is forced to apologize publicly. The couple, who should have married, split up. Kate is investigated for drug use and later released.

But here, like a phoenix, Kate is promptly resurrected. In 2006 Moss won the “Model of the Year” award at the British Fashion Awards. Twelve months after the scandal, Moss holds eighteen contracts, the most prestigious. In 2007 he created a collection of “cheap” clothes, affordable for all budgets for TopShop. The day the collection comes out she is literally in the window, in the brand’s shop in Oxford, like a human mannequin. Clothes are selling fast, people are selling them at a high price on eBay.

Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images

On March 26, 2008 the Sun reports that Kate Moss got engaged to Jamie Hince, guitarist of The Kills, during a trip to Amsterdam. He proposes that she marry him with a vintage 1920s ring, worth approximately ten thousand pounds. On 1st July 2011 Kate Moss and Jamie Hince get married in a small village church in Gloucestershire, she wears an amazing wedding dress designed by Galliano. The photos of the wedding, taken by Mario Testino, he grabs them Vogue. Kate is resplendent, surrounded by little girls with flowers and curls, she wears a semitransparent dress, with lace, beads, a plunging neckline, a veil tied at the temples by buds, as was the fashion for brides after the First World War.

Like any bride she was understandably nervous, and Kate asked Galliano, while she was putting the finishing touches on the dress: “Who am I? You have to give me a character!” – referring to the custom of photographers to tell you who to interpret, before taking a picture. Galliano replies that she was the last of the English roses and that when her husband lifted the veil he would see “her unbridled past”.

The marriage lasts until 2016, then the two divorce and Kate becomes engaged to the photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, a count, with whom she currently lives. Kate knows, that, as Oscar Wilde said: “Madness is the only thing you never regret”.

