Kate Moss manages to look younger thanks to these hair lights

Despite the unpleasant circumstances, the Internet could not help but notice kate moss glitter when he appeared via video link to testify at Johnny Depp’s recent trial against Amber Heard. Aside from those infamous cheekbones (sculpted to perfection, of course), it was her hair that turned heads. We all know the great impact that a good mane can have on the mood, and the same applies to a supermodel like Moss: his lifelong colorist, Nicholas Clarkehad worked his magic the day before, using a technique known as glow lights to help Kate gain confidence.

Kate Moss.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Getty Images

‘Bright highlights are different from traditional highlights or balayage’, explains Clarke, ‘the technique as a whole grew out of the world of makeup and our obsession with everything that glitters – it creates a more youthful look.’ Over the years (over 20) that they have been working together, Clarke has changed the blonde tones of Moss’s amazing hair, taking her from a Brigitte Bardot-esque air to a more subdued effect, to a more modest Luke Skywalker-esque one. But as Moss gets older, Clarke turns more and more to the bright lights technique.

‘The goal is to radiate that summer look, the hair color you get when you’ve been on vacation,’ he says. ‘I play with colors to make her hair shine, focusing mainly around her face and the front of her hairline.’ While many colorists use the ‘money piece’ technique to frame the face, in which only the front two strands are lightened, bright highlights are the softer, cooler alternative to this more traditional method. As Kate Moss demonstrates, they create a youthful effectfresh and illuminated from within in the hair and skin.