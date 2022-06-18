Entertainment

Kate Moss manages to look younger thanks to these hair lights

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Despite the unpleasant circumstances, the Internet could not help but notice kate moss glitter when he appeared via video link to testify at Johnny Depp’s recent trial against Amber Heard. Aside from those infamous cheekbones (sculpted to perfection, of course), it was her hair that turned heads. We all know the great impact that a good mane can have on the mood, and the same applies to a supermodel like Moss: his lifelong colorist, Nicholas Clarkehad worked his magic the day before, using a technique known as glow lights to help Kate gain confidence.

Kate Moss.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Getty Images

‘Bright highlights are different from traditional highlights or balayage’, explains Clarke, ‘the technique as a whole grew out of the world of makeup and our obsession with everything that glitters – it creates a more youthful look.’ Over the years (over 20) that they have been working together, Clarke has changed the blonde tones of Moss’s amazing hair, taking her from a Brigitte Bardot-esque air to a more subdued effect, to a more modest Luke Skywalker-esque one. But as Moss gets older, Clarke turns more and more to the bright lights technique.

‘The goal is to radiate that summer look, the hair color you get when you’ve been on vacation,’ he says. ‘I play with colors to make her hair shine, focusing mainly around her face and the front of her hairline.’ While many colorists use the ‘money piece’ technique to frame the face, in which only the front two strands are lightened, bright highlights are the softer, cooler alternative to this more traditional method. As Kate Moss demonstrates, they create a youthful effectfresh and illuminated from within in the hair and skin.

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

What is neurodiversity and how social networks help people to be diagnosed

3 mins ago

The huge rumor that revolves around The Rock!

4 mins ago

Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship could be in danger, according to some users, due to the age of his girlfriend | News from Mexico

25 mins ago

Kate Middleton very chic in a polka dot dress: an expensive look and a nod to Diana at Royal Ascot [PHOTOS]

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button