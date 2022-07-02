Kate Moss Named New Creative Director of Diet Coke

Coca-Cola posted revenue in 2021 of US$38.7 billion.

In 2018, Coca-Cola brand soft drinks were the most purchased products worldwide within the FMCG segment.

In 2022, 19 percent of consumers said they had bought influenced by the recommendation of a celebrity or influencer.

Brand collaborations with celebrities is not a new marketing strategy, but what is new and has been seen in recent years is that celebrities are being appointed creative directors. One of the latest stars to be named is supermodel Kate Moss, who is the new creative director of Diet Coke.

Currently consumers have changed, so the advertising and marketing industry is not far behind. That is why today many brands are betting on their creative directors to adapt to these new tastes of people.

Eserp defines the role of a creative director as the person who is in charge of “directing the process of design, communication and implementation of a company’s products or services”, making sure to maintain the strategy and coherence of the brand, both visually and in terms of content.

“Their vision is essential to interpret the demands of consumers and capture the unique characteristics of the brand, which is why it determines the marketing, advertising, communication and sales strategy of the company”, indicates ESERP.

Kate Moss New Creative Director of Diet Coke

The information was released by the American soft drink brand, where it explained that The supermodel will work on projects including a collection, ad campaign films and events around the brand’s 40th anniversary.

In response to that announcement, Michael Willeke, director of integrated experience for Coca-Cola in Europe, said that the company is “Honored to name Kate Moss as our new Creative Director, continuing Diet Coke’s rich history of collaborating with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture.”

That announcement surprised many people, since the model is known for her slim physique and the company is a diet drink. In a post by Women’s Wear Daily He detailed that this new collaboration dates back to a time when puny physicists were all the rage.

In another comment, writer Tianwei Zhang described Kate Moss as “an example of the skinny model trend in the early years that was associated with models drinking this sugar-free drink backstage and off.”

For her part, Moss said she was “thrilled to join the Diet Coke family,” adding: “I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion.”

Although many were surprised by the news, Coca-Cola Light’s connection with fashion is long-standing, as other faces of this industry that according to Bain & Companya registered a value of 759 billion dollars in 2021have already held the role of creative director at the firm that had net income of roughly $38.7 billion last year, according to its own report.

It is worth mentioning that the soft drink brand was previously associated with designers Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs, as well as the drink was a sponsor of London Fashion Week in February.

More and more famous are creative directors

Times have changed and that is reflected even in the roles of celebrities today, in the past they only got involved with brands by signing millionaire contracts to become the image, spokespersons or even with the arrival of social networks they won the title of ambassadors. But now the trend is to seize corporate titles that were previously reserved for the bosses of fashion houses or the artistic directors of advertising companies.

Given this reality, experts say that this is a system of bidirectional validation, where the stars become substitutes for the brand and the company’s qualities reflect or enhance the qualities that consumers associate with stars.

There is now a growing list of celebrity brand partners who have been appointed creative directors, including supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, partner and creative director of Loops Beauty; Dakota Johnson, co-creative director and investor at Maude; Prince Harry, Impact Director of BetterUp; Kendall Jenner, creative director of Fwrd; Drew Barrymore, creative director of Garnier; Jennifer Aniston, creative director of Vital Proteins; and ASAP Rocky, guest art director for PacSun.

The latest celebrity to be crowned that executive post was rapper Cardi B, who announced in December that she was joining Playboy as its first resident creative director.

In this context, this action demonstrates the importance of brands to connect even more with their consumers, especially those who belong to the generation centennial either millennial, who are increasingly devoted to the digital world and even the tastes of their favorite artists or characters from any industry.

