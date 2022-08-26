Kate Moss nude to announce the launch of her new beauty brand

Following in the footsteps of other celebrities such as Olivia Palermo, Selena Gomez, Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow or Jessica Alba, Kate Moss launches its own beauty and wellness brand on September 1. To announce this new project, away from the world of fashion, the British model has shared a video on her Instagram profile in which she appears nude. The one who was an icon of the 90s dives into a river and invites her followers to follow Cosmosthe name that your brand receives, and that refers to your last name with the double ‘s’.

At the moment little is known about the beauty mark, whose website is inactive. Through social networks there have been some brushstrokes defining the project as «self care personal for the journeys of modern life, based on the extraordinary experience of Kate Moss. A celebration of each day, exactly as it is, with all the imperfections of it ».

It is known that the products of Kate Moss’s new beauty brand, which are described as “rejuvenating, balancing and healing” have been made “with well-being in mind and using natural assets. Each ritual opens a door to balance, renewal and love. The scent completes the experience.”

Although it is her first beauty brand, the British top model has been the image of various cosmetic firms such as Rimmel London, Kérastase or the St. Tropez self-tanners.

At 48, the top model continues to appear occasionally in some parades, although his daily work is focused on his business. In addition to his cosmetic signature, in 2016 he created his own model agencywhich bears her name, and which manages the career of her daughter Lila, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps and this year makes her debut on the Pirelli calendar.

Kate Moss is one of the most iconic models of all time, but her image has taken a 180 degree turn. The drugs, the tobacco, the complicated relationships and the scandals that she starred in the 90s and early 2000s have given way to a calmer and calmer life that she has now wanted to capture in her brand of beauty and wellness.