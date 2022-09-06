Kate Moss, the latest muse in the wellness business with Cosmoss, which many are already comparing to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop

Model Kate Moss (right) is following in the footsteps of actress Gwyneth Paltrow (left) with her wellness project Cosmoss.

Since September, the eternal top of the 90s has joined the trend of celebrities with their own brand of care products. One of the most successful with their platform is the actress from Blind love which has been on the market since 2008

british supermodel Kate Moss (Croydon, United Kingdom, January 16, 1974) has stripped naked on Instagram to present his new Cosmoss project to the world. “Personal care created to make life’s modern journeys beautiful, fascinating and magical,” is described in the ultimate wellness business by a muse.

The publication, with thousands of ‘likes’ and worthy of the Kardashian era, has not been long in set the nets on fire social. She has also starred in numerous headlines in the specialized press, drawing attention to the unusual turn of the top. Of eternal (and silent) diva of the 90s, the golden age of the catwalk, a versatile businesswoman lavished by multitude of events.

An “overexposure due to launch your platform“, according to Vogue Fashion Bible. Above all, considering that “many have heard the voice of the most photographed woman in the world for the first time in the media trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard”, where Moss testified as the actor’s former partner, the magazine justified.

CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF LIGHT REFRESHMENTS

The movement occurs after this true pop culture icon expand into the health area. And she coincides in time with her star signing as creative director of Coca-Cola Light (Diet Coke in his English name), a post that had been vacant for a decade.

“I look forward to inspiring fans and celebrating the brand’s 40th birthday in style. The campaign connected with me instantly as I firmly believe that with confidence and passion you can achieve your dreams no matter how wild they are”, explained the model. Curiously, she represents a generation in which extreme thinness prevailed, boasting herself of having a diet based only on cigarettes and sugar-free soft drinks.

THE NEW HEALTHY LIFE OF MOSS

Outside of that life of excesses (anorexia, drugs, alcohol, parties…) in the darker side of fame, Kate Moss goes out into the country and meditates early in the morning before the world wakes up. While this is her first foray into the commercial world of wellness, she calls it antimodel He has spoken openly about his love for yogawhich she has been practicing daily for some time under the guidance of Nadia Narain, one of London’s most famous master yogis and author of several self-care books.

Moss also frequents TheLifeCo Bodrum, a retreat from wellness and detox and at home he is a fan of the smoothies [zumos que combinan frutas y verduras], expressed in statements to The Guardian. A turn from the clubs to the world wellness.

PRODUCTS SUITABLE FOR VEGAN

Cosmoss is based on all that “gradual and private” transformation of someone whose career and image has touched and influenced many others. The idea is celebrate each day as it is“with all its imperfections”, details the web.

The vegan-friendly products have been meticulously crafted with wellness in mind, using powerful natural substances, is promoted. “Each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration and love; each fragrance and infusion is renewed and complete.” CBD oil, facial cleanser and cream, a fragrance, a line of tea to complete the ritual… With prices from 23 to 120 pounds (about 26 to 140 euros).

“During the pandemic I started spend a lot of time in my garden discovering flowers that I didn’t even know I had, now it has become my favorite place, where I feel happier”, the model revealed to the American Harper’s Bazaar on September 1, the day of her star launch and again far from that low profile that once characterized him.

Not surprisingly, the last protagonist of the Spanish brand Zara He does not even have his own Instagram account and many confuse that of his representation agency, created in 2016, with his own social network. Comparative voices are also beginning to be heard between Cosmoss and Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s website.

PALTROW’S EMPIRE

The actress has carved out a second career marketing wellness products under her image. She has even starred in two docuseries on Netflix showing how his team researches psychedelic drugs, energy therapy and other controversial wellness strategies or they talk about sex openly. Because Goop goes beyond a brand: it investigates all the necessary aspects for a pleasant human existence. And of course, it is not exempt from lawsuits: since it was founded in 2008 as a simple newsletterhe is accused of explicit support for pseudosciences.

We’ll see if those products “with anti-inflammatory nettle and a little thyme to boost the immune system and soothe the soul,” with which Moss applauds her vulnerabilities and strengths, are as lucrative as they seem for Paltrow’s empire. On his day he sold “NASA spacesuit stickers”, “intimate scented candles”, “emotional vampire repellant spray” and “vaginal eggs” for regulate menstruationwhich earned him a government fine of $145,000 (similar in euros).

This year he had to withdraw from the UK market, which doesn’t seem as open as its 8 million subscribers in the US with a median age of 34. The latest public valuation of the company is estimated, however, at 250 million dollars (as well as euros) and Paltrow’s fortune at 150 million.

2022: THE YEAR OF THE ICONS OF CARE

The latest celebrity brand to hit a crowded market is OAM, by R&B singer Ciarawhich will be launched on September 15 and consists of five skin products with vitamin C. Larissa Jensen, vice president of the beauty area of ​​the NPD Group, an American research company, says that this is the highest volume of celebrity signatures since 2019.

In addition to Moss and Paltrow, actresses like Jessica Alba and Jennifer Aniston, musicians like Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Selena Gomez, JLO and Harry Styles or models like Miranda Kerr and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have their care line. In 2022 alone, Scarlett Johansson, Gwen Stefani and Courteney Cox have launched their own companies.