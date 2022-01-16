Kate Moss turns 48: “Nothing makes me feel more beautiful than being in love”

For years her name has been associated with the adjectives rebellious and sexy. But now that he celebrated 48 years, with birthday on January 16, Kate Moss she is keen to reiterate that she has moved away from certain excesses of the past, see under the item extreme thinness, cigarettes, alcohol and cocaine. As she tells herself in the video posted on the Instagram page of Charlotte Tilbury, who wanted her as the muse of his new make-up campaign, “Nothing makes me feel more beautiful than being in love”. She is, ever since she has been a steady couple with the photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, 35 years. But what are the beauty secrets of the ex rebel girl from 90s London? We reveal some of them.

Super luxury skincare, ice cubes and detox periods, the pillars of Kate Moss

Made internationally famous by the Calvin Klein commercial in which – just sixteen – posed semi-nude with model Mark Wahlberg, Kate Moss grew up in the spotlight and quickly learned to live with the morbid attention of the media. Sparse in giving interviews, Kate Moss cares about her genetic make-up and he knows that after having abused smoking and hard alcohol in the past, now approaching 50, he must take care of his diet and skin routine to the maximum. In particular, Kate Moss is very fond of Decorté’s anti-aging cosmetics, which include Japanese thermal waters in their formulas. As he told a Vogue UK, few products, but of excellent quality. The model explained to the same magazine that she has an infallible remedy for facial swelling: in a bowl filled with water, add a handful of ice cubes and slices of cucumber, to then immerse the face, resisting a few seconds. It works? According to him, absolutely yes! Kate Moss cyclically relies on the detox program Dr. Nish Joshi (Lady D was among his past clients). For the rest, as told to Red Magazine colleague Cindy Crawford, “Kate Moss can eat whatever she wants and is genetically blessed to stay slim and fit.” What to say? Blessed is she!

In the gallery, 10 photos of today and yesterday that celebrate the magnetic charm of Kate Moss. Happy birthday!

