Kate Moss was attacked by Johnny Depp, assured Amber Heard – People – Culture

The lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard for defamation has been paused. However, international media presume that the latest statements by the ‘Acuaman’ actress were key to what will come in the coming weeks.

To the accusations of sexual abuse and domestic violence delivered by Heard, Added a reference he made to supermodel Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend.

Amber Heard assured that the first time she hit Johnny Depp was in defense of her sister Whitney, who intervened in one of their fights.

“Johnny swings at her. I do not doubt it. I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I hit her. In all my relationships to date, I hadn’t taken a hit. For the first time, I hit him square in the face“, assured the protagonist of ‘Acuaman‘.

Johnny sues Heard for $50 million, while she countersue him for $100 million.

The actress reported that, in March 2015, she was arguing with the interpreter of the captain ‘Jack Sparrow’ when, seeing the intensity of the fight, her sister stood between the two, with her back to some stairs, which made the actress fear for Whitney’s liferecalling a supposed similar episode that Kate Moss lived with Johnny.

To understand the reference a little, it is worth remembering Depp’s trial with ‘The Sun’, which took place in the United Kingdom. Back then (2020), Amber Heard assured that two people close to the actor told her that Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs when they were dating.

“I remembered the information I had heard. He pushed an ex-girlfriend, I think she was Kate Moss, down the stairs… I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind“, affirmed the actress in the trial of 2020, according to the magazine ‘People’.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss

The actor and the former supermodel were one of the most important couples of the 90s, as they were always affectionate and very much in love at the events they attended.

They had an intense romance that lasted four years (1994-1997) and there were even rumors of commitment. However, according to ‘People’ her deep love was marred by heated arguments. In fact, the press reported that they were seen yelling at each other in public.

In 1994, for example, Depp was arrested for causing material damage to the room at the Mark Hotel in New York, where he was staying with Moss. Fact for which he had to pay a large sum of money to the hotel.

Although the international media have tried to contact Moss, the woman has not given any statement.

The truth is that, a few years ago, Kate Moss assured that Johnyy Depp always protected her. “There is no one who has really been able to take care of me. Johnny did it for a while“, he confessed in an interview with the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ in 2012.

