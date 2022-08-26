Kate Moss’s script twist: from eternal silent muse of the 90s to multifaceted businesswoman in the Kardashian era

When last May, Kate Moss testified at the trial of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardfor many it was the first time they heard the voice of one of the most photographed women in the world. A sweet voice, as some (few) behind-the-scenes videos of the 90s testify, a sound that has not changed despite the ravages of tobacco and nights of Rock And Roll in the early 2000s.

in the documentary Pop Models (2014), Oliver Nicklaus presents the English woman as the owner of a “radical and imposing silence in the style of Martin Margiela that allows him to weather the scandals and, ultimately, gain more prestige”. At that time, he maintained some activity. He was yet to come in 2015 campaign Mango who would star alongside Cara Delevingne. But in recent years it has been different.

Last May, Kate Moss testified in the most media trial of all timeGetty Images

In the age of Instagram, Moss is part of the resistance made up of world famous people who refuse to have an account. At least public. It is curious because, possibly, it is about one of the women with the most presence on the social network, especially through nostalgic profiles. came the boom of the instamodelswe landed in the era kardashian (we are still installed), but she remained on the sidelines.

In 2016, she officially debuted as a businesswoman by opening her eponymous talent agency, and basically the community started treating this professional account as if it were the model’s own. Currently, he has over a million followers. But What better represented is Kate Moss’s agency than Kate Moss herself?