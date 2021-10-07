Kate Perry, the new single from outcast, is out today

MUSIC It comes out today Kate Perry, the new single from outcast already available on all streaming platforms at the link: https://ada.lnk.to/KatyPerry.

«” Katy Perry “- explains the artist – is a light-hearted storytelling in which I try to escape from the four walls that enclose my inner self. Imagining a typical evening with a girl, I am captured by the irresistible sensuality of her gaze. It is said that the eyes are the mirror of the soul, so getting lost in someone’s eyes helps to identify with that person and know everything about them. Those of my “Katy Perry” are green, the color of nature, assigned to the fourth chakra, the heart chakra, a symbol of pure and unconditional love ».

After the singles Oh well – at the link https://reietto.lnk.to/Vabbe_Pre – e out – at the link https://reietto.lnk.to/fuori – who presented his sound that winks at r & b sounds, in Katy Perry, produced by Charles Kendl, outcast he finds in his eyes a way to strengthen her self-esteem and so that she can immerse herself in an out-of-body experience in which taboos leave room for complicity and sensuality.

The bio of reietto

Valerio Vacca, aka outcast, born in Bari in 1991, is a multifaceted singer-songwriter. He approaches rap at the age of 12, as an escape valve in his feeling of marginalization and choosing this stage name that would become his battle cry. In 2017 he won the regional competition Golden Note, winning a scholarship to study singing, making himself noticed by Maestro Vince Tempera on the jury and accessing the national final of the Great Italian Festivals, in Verona, from which he is still the winner.

This latest victory allows him to perform in 2018 at Casa Sanremo (Palafiori). In the same year he forms a funk rap band with which he publishes an ep and, between contests, live and festivals, collects many dates in Puglia (such as the opening of the Franco126, Ensi and Piotta concerts) and some trips.

Loading... Advertisements

It is in 2019 that his career takes a decisive turn. With a longtime friend of his, he starts the project SquadDrone, signing with the Milanese label Top Records, with which the first double-track single is released King Size, also containing the song DRONE, produced by Hostin Dowgz.

In May 2020 the song comes out it’s Trap bro which anticipates the release of their first ep Epic in September of the same year, whose song EASYJ3T is produced by STRAGE.

In April 2021, the SquadDrone publish the single Parquet and in parallel with the rap project, Valerio Vacca decides to give life to outcast, his solo project. Lover of experimentation and real instruments in songs, start creating with Charles Kendl (producer and multi-instrumentalist), the first r & b songs.

After the debut single Oh well, still in rotation on Radio2Indie, and the second single out, which on its release immediately entered the Spotify editorial playlist “soul R&B”, Katy Perry is the first song to be released by ADA Music Italy (Warner Music’s independent division of services for artists and labels).