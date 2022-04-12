Kate Walsh Loves Playing the ‘Ugly American’ in ‘Emily In Paris’: ‘It’s Fun’!

ads

Sacré bleu! Kate Walsh is having a blast playing an “ugly American” in Emily In Paris, and she doesn’t care who knows.

“It’s a fun thing to play. It’s all cliches,” the 54-year-old Grey’s Anatomy alum told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month while promoting her partnership with Alcon’s Systane Complete Preservative’s-Free Eye Drops. “I don’t speak French, but it’s really wonderful for me to be able to play a character [who] he thinks he speaks very good French and in reality he is speaking terrible French.”

The California native has played Chicago boss Madeline Wheeler since the Netflix series debuted in October 2020. Walsh joined the rest of the cast, including Lily Collins and Ashley Park, in France for season 2, but his personal experience in Europe ended up being very different from his character’s.

Kate Walsh as Madeline in ‘Emily in Paris’. STEPHANIE BRANHU/NETFLIX

“The French are always very nice to me,” he told us. “I think sometimes people can feel like Paris is difficult if you’re an American, but to me, everyone has been so nice and welcoming. It’s just a dream to go work there.”

Although her character had trouble fitting in among the French, Walsh said it was “so much fun shooting” across the pond where both she and Madeline “made their way through Paris.”

The Private Practice actress previously spoke to Us about criticism surrounding Emily In Paris’s portrayal of French culture in 2020, stating that the Darren Star-created series wasn’t “meant to be French drama or realism.”

At the time, Walsh also noted that the show was about “an American in Paris,” meaning “absurdity and kitsch” are part of the package.

Before moving to Netflix, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress starred in Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery for three seasons from 2005 to 2007. She left the ABC series for her own medical drama, Private Practice, a spinoff. by Shonda Rhimes. paste.

The Honest Thief star recently reprized his role from Grey’s Anatomy during season 18, which is currently airing. Fans of hers will see her have “a great medical story, but with some great personal stuff,” Walsh said of her return.

“It’s been like [being] a small salmon swimming in the creek,” he told us. “It was very emotional when I first came back. It was surreal. It’s like going back to a job that changed my life in amazing ways.”

Returning to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital proved emotional for her character, who wept with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) over the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and the memories he left behind.

With information from Christina Garibaldi

