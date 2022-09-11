Kate, William, Meghan and Harry: surprise meeting between the brothers and their wives

For the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William, Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared together. The two couples gathered in front of Windsor Castle and greeted the British who came in large numbers.

An unexpected appearance. This Saturday, September 10, the princes William and Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, reputed to be cold for several years, gathered together in front of the flowers placed in front of Windsor Castle. They thus marched all four abreast to the applause of the crowd gathered to pay tribute to the late Elizabeth II, who died this Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96, after 70 years of reign.

The two couples also took the opportunity to give a long greeting to onlookers who had gone to the gates of the castle. They then spent some time exchange with them, before leaving together in the same car.

King Charles III’s message of tenderness for Harry and Meghan

This is not the first gesture of rapprochement by the royal family towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the death of Elizabeth II. Indeed, this Friday, September 9, on the occasion of his first speech as new king, Charles III had sent a message full of tenderness to the attention of his son and his daughter-in-law. “I express my love to Harry and Meghan who continue to build their lives overseas.”, he said. Words full of affection that may help to ease the tensions that reign in the royal family.

Indeed, since an interview granted to Oprah Winfrey by Meghan and Harry in April 2021, the relationship between the two brothers, but also between Harry and his father, had been particularly tense. During this interview, the couple revealed many embarrassing details for the British family, leaving in particular suspicions of racism within the family.

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have rarely returned to the UK. During their grandfather’s funeral, William and Harry had been spotted exchanging a few words. But Meghan then remained in the United States with her children, Archie and Lilibet. A few months later, in July 2021, the two brothers reappeared together on the occasion of the inauguration of the statue of their mother, but they seemed extremely distant.

Finally, last June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the trip for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. However, they weren’t invited to stand on the Buckingham balcony, and barely passed William and Kate during the big event. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were even on the other side of the country when the monarch met her great-granddaughter, little Lilibet.