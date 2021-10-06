Kate Winslet, 46, an example of beauty for women

C.The actress who, perhaps most of all, has always had a single lens in front of the camera is 46 years old on 5 October: truly show themselves for what they are. Kate Winslet has never been afraid of being seen natural ever since playing Rose’s Titanic.

Proud above all of her physique never subjected to rigid standards and of the first wrinkles, today the English actress has become standard-bearer of that female empowerment that wants women to be proud of themselves.

Kate Winslet, the proud star of all women

He concluded just like that, with a “I am proud of all of you,” the thank you speech on the Emmy Awards stage in Los Angeles last September 19 when the British actress won Best Actress in a miniseries for Murder in Easttown.

A role considered by the actress herself as the best of her career: “I play a wonderfully imperfect middle-aged woman who legitimized all of us.” During her long career, Kate Winslet on the other hand she has always played strong and tenacious characters who have led her to be an actress far from the classic Hollywood stereotype.

The “no” to photo retouching and cosmetic surgery

Winslet has always shown herself as she really is: in Murder in Easttown not only she acted with make-up and hairstyling reduced to a minimum but she also had to fight not to intervene on her with photo editing in post-production. He also declares himself against cosmetic surgery.

The routine to stay fit

To keep fit? The exercise bike Peloton, which helps to train the whole body by eliminating accumulated toxins and tension, and cold water.

“When I’m not working, I wake up at 6:30 in the morning and I wash my face with cold water so as to wake up and tone the skin»Recently declared a Marie Claire UK. In addition to going to bed early “Always around 10:30, maximum at 11 in the evening”.

The commitment with L’Oréal Paris

For these reasons, and for its many social commitments supporting women and the weakest, Kate Winslet has become a global ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, proud of the claim “Never doubt yourself, we are all worth it”.

A real mantra that the actress has always repeated since the days of Titanic when, as he recently stated to Gurdian, she was the victim of body shaming, targeted for her weight and cut her size by the press itself.

And if the Bafta award won in 2016 had already dedicated it to “all girls who do not believe in themselves”, today this path is undertaken with L’Oréal Paris, convinced spokesperson for a constructive self-esteem that should involve all women. So, happy birthday, and thanks from all of us.

