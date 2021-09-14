Kate Winslet and Melissa Barrera: the new activist ambassadors

They are friends to the skin!

What binds Kate Winslet And Melissa Barrera? Yes. I am both actresses. And both, a few days later, have become Beauty ambassadors for two brands that deal with skincare and make up.

Kate Winslet for L’Oréal Paris (and the news just came!). And Melissa Barrera for Clinique. But there are so many other details that the two, the famous Rose of Titanic and the protagonist of the summer film, In the Heights, they have in common.

Because in addition to representing the face of their respective beauty brands, Kate Winslet and Melissa Barrera, they carry on the humanitarian and inclusive battles of the reference brands. They are in effect the testimonials / activists.

The humanitarian battles of Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet joins the L’Oréal Paris family, full of beautiful ambassadors. Like Elena Sofia Ricci and the latest announced, the Indian actress / model / activist Nidhi Sunil.

Nidhi Sunil struggles as an active member of the NGO Invisible Girl Project, against racism and femicides. Kate Winslet, fights in the cinema as in life in favor of women’s rights. In light of the surge of the cases of domestic violence during the pandemic, it joined A Women to promote the global campaign Shadow pandemic and to encourage people to take action on behalf of women in danger. Take part now in the message from L’Oréal Paris: “Never doubt yourself, we are all worth it”.

Melissa Barrera: Proud to be Latin

Melissa Barrera, talented Mexican actress and singer, brings a breath of fresh air to Clinique diversity and inclusion. She, who is the brand’s first South American Global Ambassador, is proud of to be Latin.

Melissa will make her debut in the autumn 2021 communication campaign. She joins Emilia Clarke, the brand’s first Global Ambassador.

Estée Lauder announces its new Global Ambassador. The Sudanese model Adut Akech he spent the first days of his life as a refugee. Now it will be the protagonist of the brand’s make-up and skincare campaigns starting from July 2021.

Discover the humanitarian and environmental initiatives of the other great Ambassador beauty activist: Angelina Jolie for Guerlain.

