Kate Winslet and that daughter who doesn’t believe in recommendations

It really is more unique than rare. Because, in a world where you are looking for a recommendation at all costs, rejecting a prestigious one is truly an exception that makes the news. To do so is the twenty-year-old Mia Threapleton.

The name will most likely not tell you anything. Precisely. Because it is with this name that the twenty-year-old Mia presents herself to the auditions. By failing to reveal her mother’s name: Kate Winslet. That’s right: young Mia is the daughter of one of the most famous stars in the world of cinema.

Mia also loves acting and wants to be an actress, like her mother. But, to avoid accusations of favoritism and recommendations, he does not rely on the famous maternal surname when he goes to an audition.

Mia is the eldest daughter of Winslet and her first husband Jim Threapleton.

It was Kate Winslet who revealed her daughter’s behavior during a British TV show hosted by Lorraine Kelly: “The great thing about her is that she has a different surname, so the people who chose her didn’t know she was my daughter and this was important for her self-esteem. Now he’s in the Czech Republic and he’s about to start a TV series there ». Winslet added: “A few years ago she turned around and said, ‘I’d like to give it a try.'”

Said and done: Mya was taken in the cast of “Shadows”, the new film by Carlo Lavagna. “I had just finished school, I was free from the hell of exams, and I felt excited, nervous and ready to start auditions,” Mya revealed. The girl also talked about her famous mother: “It doesn’t put pressure on me to have a mother like her … Her career is fantastic and she’s incredibly good at what she does, I’m thrilled that someone can compare us but for me she is simply mine mom”.

(Photo Getty Images)