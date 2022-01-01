Kate Winslet and the possible second season of “Mare of Easttown”

The actress reveals that the show could address the topic of police violence

In these days of reporting, one of the most cited TV series among the best products released in 2021 is Mare of Easttown starring the actress Kate Winslet .

Despite the success of critics and audiences, however, it is not yet known whether the HBO will also make a second season. Waiting for official communications on the matter, Winslet, however, is unbalanced in a recent interview with Guardian in which he revealed what could be the central theme of the episodes: police brutality in America

Winslet, who won an Emmy Award for playing a Philadelphia area policewoman in the crime series, answered a question from the reporter:

“I don’t know if I’ll be playing Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then surely these atrocities that have taken place in the police force here and in America will find their place in the stories we’re going to tell. One hundred percent. You can’t pretend. that these things did not happen “

This isn’t the first time Winslet has talked about the possibility of a second season. In the past also speaking with Entertainment Weekly had hinted at his unavailability: