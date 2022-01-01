Kate Winslet and the possible second season of “Mare of Easttown”
The actress reveals that the show could address the topic of police violence
In these days of reporting, one of the most cited TV series among the best products released in 2021 is Mare of Easttown starring the actress Kate Winslet.
Despite the success of critics and audiences, however, it is not yet known whether the HBO will also make a second season. Waiting for official communications on the matter, Winslet, however, is unbalanced in a recent interview with Guardian in which he revealed what could be the central theme of the episodes: police brutality in America
Winslet, who won an Emmy Award for playing a Philadelphia area policewoman in the crime series, answered a question from the reporter:
“I don’t know if I’ll be playing Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then surely these atrocities that have taken place in the police force here and in America will find their place in the stories we’re going to tell. One hundred percent. You can’t pretend. that these things did not happen “
This isn’t the first time Winslet has talked about the possibility of a second season. In the past also speaking with Entertainment Weekly had hinted at his unavailability:
“At the end of the shoot we were like, ‘Good heavens, we can never do this again. If HBO comes up with the idea of a season 2, we just have to say absolutely no. There’s no way we could. But then we have. I started to think, we saw the incredible response from the audience. On a creative level, Brad shared some very interesting ideas. We’ll see what happens. I also need to figure out if I can do it. Can I retrace it? It cost me a lot emotionally to be Mare, and I have to understand if I can summon it all again. “