Kate Winslet, between Avatar 2 and her return to HBO with a story written by an Argentine

Kate Winslet returns to HBO Max. The Emmy winner for her role as police officer Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown will star in and produce an adaptation of Trustthe homonymous novel by the Argentine writer, based in New York, Hernan Diaz.

The production will adopt the format of a miniseries and will be based on the latest book by the author of the award-winning novel In the distance. Set in the 1920s, the fiction will tell the story of Benjamin Rask, a wealthy financier who decides to write his memoirs through one of his assistants after being dissatisfied with the image that a novel based on his life gives about him and his wife. Nevertheless, his secretary will notice the main character’s intentions to completely rewrite his story.

Trust appears as a biting narrative puzzle on the role that wealth plays in certain identity models present in American society and in the myth of man “self made”.

While this new project is taking shape, in the last few hours they have also revealed the first images of Winslet in the long-awaited film Avatar 2: The Water Sense. In the sequel to the successful production directed by James Cameron, the actress will play the role of Na’vi Ronal, a skilled warrior who will play a central role in the story.

The Oscar winner for The reader She appears in the preview turned into a Na’vi, a heroine who is part of the leaders of the oceanic Metkayina tribe. Winslet has described her character as an extremely brave being.

production is one of the great premieres planned for the end of this year and it was the magazine Empire the one in charge of revealing this first look at the character of the star of titanica.

“Na’vi have a great sense of loyalty and courage. She is very strong, a fighter. Even in the face of the gravest danger and with an unborn baby in her womb is still able to join his people and defend what he loves most: his family and his home, “said the actress to the American media.

During the filming of Avatar 2, Winslet faced numerous action scenes, some underwater. According to what he confessed, to make those shots he had to train your breathing until you can hold your breath for several minutes.

by becoming one of the highest-grossing films in film history, Avatar soon received the go-ahead for the making of new deliveries. According to advances, Avatar will become a saga, with at least two other new productions. James Cameron, famous for his meticulousness when working, developed an ambitious shooting plan that took several years, but in 2018 it formally began to materialize.

Mare of Easttown, the latest and award-winning miniseries that Kate Winslet made with HBO

For the new installments of the saga, Cameron summoned Kate Winslet, with whom he had already worked on the film titanica . In this way, more than twenty years after that initial collaboration, the director and the actress met again to materialize one of the most colossal projects in Hollywood today. Along with Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, among others, are also part of the project.

Winslet She is one of the most coveted and sought after actresses in the Hollywood industry. However, she decided to take a break in the last time before facing her new projects. Throughout 2021, he decided to stay away from the cameras. About it, he spoke last March in an interview with Variety.