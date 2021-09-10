Kate Winslet between career and private life

Kate Winslet is one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses.

His career in the world of show begins with some appearances in telefilm and British TV series. Success came in 1994, with Creature del cielo. From that moment his career begins to take off: first in Sense and Sensibility, which earned her a nomination at the Oscar for best supporting role, then Jude in 1996 and Hamlet’s reinterpretation.

To make her famous to the general public, however, is the role of Rose in Titanic, in 1997, next to a very young man Leonardo Di Caprio (with whom he still has a deep friendship today). Despite his fame, he continues not to be tempted by the great Hollywood films and accepts parts in ‘minor’ films, such as Iris and The life of David Gale. Another nomination at the Oscar, after that of Titanic, receives it for the wonderful If you leave me I will delete you (2004). We then see her in Neverland, with Johnny Depp, Love does not go on vacation (2006), Revolutionary Road (2008), The Reader (2008), Carnage (2011), One day like many (2013) and The rules of chance (2015). In 2021 he made his debut in the TV series Murder in Easttown.

Kate Winslet private life

The actress Briton married three times. In 1998 she married Jim Threapleton, met on the set of a film. After two years Kate gave birth to Mia Honey. The two then separated and in 2003 Winslet remarried with director Sam Mendes: Joe Alfie was born from their relationship. In 2010 the two divorced. From 2021 Kate she is happy next to her third husband. Even with him, as with Joe, the wedding was celebrated in great secrecy. The couple was born Bear Blazer. Her husband’s initial name was Bed Abel Smith, later changed to Ned Rocknroll. Since 2019, at the behest of his wife, he calls himself Edward Abel Smith.