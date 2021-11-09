Kate Winslet biography | MYmovies.it

Enchanting like a mermaid in crystal clear waters, sophisticated like a Renaissance lady: Kate Winslet, seductive diva with soft and sinuous curves, has bewitched audiences thanks to that incredibly luminous face, on which a look of rare and poetic beauty shines.

A talent already as a child

This girl with formidable acting skills was born in Reading, Berkshire, to a family that has the seventh art in their blood. Parents Roger Winslet and Sally Bridges, as well as sisters Anna and Beth, are actors. Her maternal grandparents, Oliver and Linda, ran the Reading Repertory Theater and her uncle Robert Bridges performed steadily on the West End stages. Kate also has a brother, Joss, the only Winslet not working in show business. At just seven years old, the girl starts attending Maidenhead’s Redroofs Theater School and at eleven she is hired for the “Sugar Puffs” cereal commercial.

The film debut with Peter Jackson

In 1990 she was cast in her first feature film: the TV film Shrinks. After participating in some television series such as Dark Season And Casualty, Kate has the opportunity to test her extraordinary interpretative skills, in the visionary work of Peter Jackson, Creatures of Heaven. The film by the New Zealand director tells the bitter and authentic story of two lovers, Pauline and Juliet who, on June 22, 1954, atrociously murder the mother of one of them. In addition to the significant acclaim from critics, the first awards such as the ALFS Award, at the London Critics Circle Film, are added. In 1995 there is also an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, in the refined drama of Ang Lee, Reason and Sentiment.

Twelve months later, Kate astounds us with her sublime performance in Hamlet. In the sumptuous transposition directed by Kenneth Branagh, the girl plays the role of the radiant Ophelia: during the shoot, she has a brief relationship with the attractive Rufus Sewell.

On the Titanic with Di Caprio

At that time, it is rumored that director James Cameron is looking for two young protagonists, for what will become one of the monuments of the history of cinema: Titanic. Upon learning of the subject of the future award-winning blockbuster, the ambitious diva sends a package to the Canadian filmmaker. Inside it are photos of Winslet and a red rose accompanied by a message: “I am your Rose”. Falling in love with such beauty and determination, Cameron the writing with immediate effect. However, Kate will not be present at the film’s premiere, as she is attending the funeral of ex-boyfriend Stephen Tredre, who passed away from cancer. Rose, the romantic heroine of Titanic, gives this rising star unimaginable glory and fame: in 1997, she was awarded her second Academy Award nomination, this time for Best Actress.

Also winner of a Grammy

The following year turns the intimist Ideus Kinky – A train to Marrakech. On the set she meets James Threapleton, with whom she gets married: from their union little Mia is born. Superb trio on the threshold of the new millennium, that is when Winslet joins Geoffrey Rush and Joaquin Phoenix in the intriguing Quills – The pen of scandal. Awarded a Grammy for skillfully singing on a children’s album, Kate earns an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the biopic Iris – A true love.

New husband, new movies

Having obtained a divorce from Threapleton, the star marries the famous director Sam Mendes, with whom she will have a son: Joe Alfie. In 2004, she ventured into the role of the impetuous Clementine in If you leave me I delete you, alongside Jim Carrey: it is the turn of the fourth nomination for the coveted statuette.

In 2006, Winslet steps into the role of the frustrated wifey in touching Little Children, proof that it brings her a new Oscar nomination. It also stands out in the large cast of Love does not go on vacation and in All the king’s men.

The Titanic couple is reformed

After more than ten years, Kate Winslet returns to acting with Leonardo DiCaprio in Revolutionary Road directed by her husband Sam Mendes. The film and the interpretations of the two actors bring the audience and critics together but the film will not be able to win any prizes. On the contrary, Kate will take home a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Leading Role. In the same year, Winslet collects a double: in fact, in addition to the prize for Revolutionary Road, also wins Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in the film The reader – Out loud by Stephen Daldry.

The separation from Sam Mendes

In March 2010, news broke that Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes have separated by mutual consent. But the following year is full of successes: Kate is among the protagonists of Contagion, the sci-fi thriller by Steven Soderbergh, and by Carnage, Roman Polanski’s family drama starring Jodie Foster and Christoph Waltz. Both films are presented at the Venice Film Festival. We will then find it in the films based on the Veronica Roth saga Divergent And The Divergent Series: Insurgent, and later in the Danny Boyle film Steve Jobs, thanks to which she won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Later we will see her as Tilly, the eccentric protagonist of Jocelyn Moorhouse’s film The Dressmaker – The devil is back (2015). It will then pass from the action of Code 999 by John Hillcoat to the dramatic Collateral Beauty by David Frankel.

Inspired by the greats

This scarlet rose, with honey blonde hair and large expressive eyes, prefers performers like Jodie Foster and Meryl Streep. He loves the music of Rufus Wainwright and the Cranberries, as well as Jonathan Demme’s masterpiece: The silence of the lambs.