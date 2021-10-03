News

Kate Winslet, body shaming comments on her weight

C.onsiderata positive body icon, Kate Winslet, star of Titanic in 1997 alongside Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 21, she unwittingly, honestly, became a proud symbol of its imperfection.

The media turmoil that was created around the film, in fact, did not focus only on his acting performance, but also and above all on an often misplaced physical assessment. Which made her suffer a lot

Kate Winslet returns to talk about the offenses received on her body after the release of Titanic

Kate Winslet, great suffering

Even today, looking back, the actress does not stop feeling pain for those articles about her weight and her appearance and for the damage they did to his confidence and self-esteem during his early years of acting.

“There was constant control over my body, I was criticized and the press was rude to me,” says Kate. “When I was 20, people only talked about my weight. And in the interviews they never failed to comment on my chubby physique. Everyone then pinned me on the label of courageous and outspoken. But I was just defending myselfSaid the 45-year-old.

“Cruel comments at a crucial moment”

Looking back on it even now it is almost incomprehensible to Winslet “how shocking, critical and cruel the tabloid reporters were.” At that age he says “I was still trying to figure out who the hell I was. And they commented on my size, how much I weighed, printed the alleged diet I was following. It was horrible”.

Kate Winslet: “I didn’t want to go to Hollywood”

The criticisms of the British newspapers during her teens were so hard to deal with that they made her an Oscar winner reluctant even to go to Hollywood for fear of the titles he would have to face: “I didn’t want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, ‘God, if that’s what they tell me in England, what’s going to happen when I get there?’

No forgiveness

And Winslet does not forgive: “To be honest, I felt bullied. I remember just thinking that what I was experiencing was horrible and I wanted it to pass quickly. Well, for sure it’s over, but I think it made me realize that I was probably not ready for stardom at the time ».

The criticisms reinforced it

From the criticisms, however, Kate Winslet has been able to come out stronger, wisely removing herself from the spotlight to devote herself to less famous films and projects, to work again on her acting technique and take some time to learn to love herself again. And she has learned the lesson well, so much so that at the past 45 years Kata Winslet has returned to acting scenes in which she exposes herself to the utmost of her vulnerability, like the new nude scene in the movie “Ammonite” with Saoirse Ronan.

“I was surprised at how I felt. I have all my marks and scars and I’m older. It’s a different body from what I had 20 years ago tells in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter – But I felt more proud than ever in filming the love scene ».

