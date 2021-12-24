Kate Winslet couldn’t “stop crying” when she met Leonardo DiCaprio after three years

On the set of Titanic a “friendship was born that continues today, more than twenty years later: the one between Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio!

The two stars have recently met in Los Angeles for the first time in three years and the English actress told how exciting it was on the pages of The Guardian.

“I couldn’t stop crying – Kate Winslet confessed – I’ve known him for half my life! If I’m in New York or if he’s in London, then we can have dinner together, have a coffee and catch up. “

But with the pandemic this was not possible: “We have not been able to leave our countries. As well as so many other friendships around the world, we have missed each other due to Covid. He is a friend of mine, a really dear friend of mine. We bonded for life“.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998 – getty images

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio had met on the set of Titanic, released in theaters in 1997: “I had turned 21 while filming and Leo 22“recalled the 46-year-old star today.

They teamed up again in the movie Revolutionary Road in 2008, in which they played a married couple in crisis.

ph: getty images