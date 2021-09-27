News

Kate Winslet denounces: “Gay actors are forced to hide, because coming out could destroy their career” – Corriere.it

Being gay in Hollywood and, above all, declaring it can be a terrifying experience, because although the film industry has been struggling for years in an attempt to give everyone a voice, the risk of ending up marginalized and ghettoized is still too high, so many they prefer to be silent. This is supported by Kate Winslet, who recently played the part of a lesbian (British paleontologist Mary Hanning) in the play Ammonite.

“Terrified actors”

“I can’t even count the number of young actors I know – some well-known, others just starting out – who are terrified that their sexuality will be made public and that this will hinder their choice in straight roles – explained the actress in an interview with the Sunday Times, later picked up by many other media -. Just to give an example, I know of a famous actor who heard his new agent say “I understand that you are bisexual, I would not advertise it”. I can think of at least four actors who are completely hiding their sexuality and it’s a painful thing, because they say they do it because they are afraid of getting caught. This idea that a gay can’t play a straight role is a bullshit… which has had its day and which should be almost illegal, but don’t imagine how widespread it is ».


“Let’s hope the trend changes”

The actress’s hope is that Hollywood will change this, so that the actors can feel comfortable in all circumstances, but for that to happen, more people are needed who have the courage to tackle the issue as she did. “I do not intend to intimidate or challenge Hollywood – concluded Winslet -. We’re just talking about young actors who might consider starting this profession and finding a way to make it more open, so that there is less prejudice, discrimination and homophobia “

April 6, 2021 (change April 6, 2021 | 13:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


