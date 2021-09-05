Kate Winslet from the provinces, “sloppy” and perfect detective (grade 8) – Corriere.it

from Maurizio Porro

A beautiful detective series set in a small town, between thriller and amorality, with the protagonist of Titanic overcoming herself, rejecting the image of the glossy diva

In this beautiful detective series in 7 episodes aired on Sky Atlantic and now on Sky on Demand, Murder in Easttown, there is all the American poetics of the small town that returns overbearing in a context of today’s amorality, mixing the yellow of who will be the guilty with sentimental drama and many controversial family intrigues dominated by a series of ladies and young ladies. Directed by Craig Zobel, the 400-minute film, which does not have pockets of boredom, aired on the HBO network with increasing success (eventually over 4 million) has the merit of making us wait for an ending that satisfies the curiosity and does not leave, as often happens, the open situations to be able to shoot a second season, which will be there anyway, given the results.

Especially because there is a character main female, Mare, who sits in the original title, who is worth following and whom we love, because she is the victim and cause of a complex family process that starts from a maternal misadventure. From the surprise of Frances McDormand in the Coen Fargo cult onwards, the policewomen have come forward both in cinema and in literature (exciting and recent the Heart of anger written by Marina Visentin) and now this detective also with a heart of anger and ready to everything to honor the principle of justice, a character worthy of the best cinema, in the nuances of its sloppiness. Also because Kate Winslet is very good at rejecting the image of a diva and presenting herself before the diet, disheveled, not fresh from the hairdresser, but determined to right the wrongs and stop torturing herself from the guilt complex after the death of her suicidal son in the attic, whose long-awaited removal by the analyst will come only at the end.

At the center of the crimes there is the disappearance of one girl, then another and finally the death of a third, in this quiet provincial town near Philadelphia where the boys meet for high school parties. Sergeant Winslet separated, lives with his mother, daughter and a grandson who all compete to remove from his protection, and remembered as the one who 25 years earlier brought the basketball team to triumph with an impossible basket, just as impossible it seems. solve the cases related to the girls in bloom: they seem linked by a sick and perverse mind but we will only be able to solve the puzzle at the end, which not even the local prelate is foreign to. Written with adherence to provincial life by Brad Ingelsby, the cynical and often hopeless detective show a woman who is certainly not perfect, who keeps her sins on display, but who would like to change the world and the ethical signage of a place where she is the microcosm and the macrocosm today have nothing to envy to the old sinners of Peyton.

On the contrary. Great for its sloppiness and for the many beers she consumes in the course of the episodes and investigations (for which she is also unjustly suspended at some point), Kate-Mare, in addition to bickering with her mother and ex-husband, will eventually be able to enter the mental labyrinth of the crimes not all connected to a single culprit, but certainly categorized under the greatest common divisor of sex. The dead and / or missing girl is a classic of real life and of the detective story in the cinema, while we fear that in a place so beautiful for nature a serial killer could be circumvented, as well as a writer who tries to stir the feelings of the protagonist without make-up but full of makeup. positive will towards a human nature that shows itself every day more perverse than yesterday and less than tomorrow.