Kate Winslet: “Gay actors forced into hiding to work in Hollywood. It should be illegal”

Kate Winslet uncover Pandora’s box. In an interview with Sunday Times, the actress has indeed revealed that some of her colleagues in Hollywood are forced to hide their sexual orientation to work. “It’s painful, they don’t want to get caught. I can think of at least four actors hiding their sexual orientation. A very famous actor he just hired an American agent who told him: ‘I understand you are bisexual, but I will not advertise your sexuality’ ”.

Then the Titanic “Rose” went on to explain how Hollywood’s ostracism towards homosexuals is a phenomenon aimed primarily at men: “It is awful. Hollywood should leave behind the habit of asking, ‘Can that gay-looking actor play a heterosexual?’ It should be illegal, but it is very widespread ”. Finally he concluded: “I do not want to lead an attack on Hollywood, but I would like it to be talked about young actors, I would like them to be in Hollywood. less judgment, less discrimination, less homophobia“.