Kate Winslet: Her daughter gave up her mother’s surname

S.following in the footsteps of the mother without being labeled as “daughter of”. This is what he has decided to do Mia Threapleton, 20, Kate Winslet’s eldest daughter, born from the marriage between the movie star and her first husband Jim Threapleton. She too, like her mother, eager to break into the world of cinema. But without any special treatment.

To the point that the girl, in order not to be recognized during the auditions, never mentioned her mother’s name. Simply introducing herself as Mia Threapleton.

Kate Winslet: “A different surname for her self-esteem”

The daughter of art started acting without anyone noticing. It was the Oscar-winning actress herself who talked about it in Lorraine Kelly’s program, during which she explained that it was her 20-year-old daughter who decided not to be recognized.

“The great thing about her is that she has a different surname so the people who chose her didn’t know she was my daughter and this was important for her self-esteem.»Explained the mother star. Adding: “Now he’s in the Czech Republic and he’s about to start a TV series there“.

Mia Threapleton in Shadows

His connection with Hollywood, therefore, remained in the shadows. But Kate Winslet’s daughter still managed to bring out her qualities. The girl, in fact, recently starred in the film Shadows. “A few years ago she turned around and said, ‘I’d like to give it a try,'” explains Winslet, always aware of his daughter’s passion.

Then the first role obtained in the film by Carlo Lavagna. According to reports from People, last year, Mia Threapleton revealed that Shadows it was the first job he auditioned for. “I had just finished school, I was free from the hell of exams, and I felt excited, nervous and ready to start auditions” he said. “I was just hoping to get the chance to do what I have wanted for so long!“.

The comparison with the mother

And, although many, seeing her on the big screen, can only make comparisons with the famous mother, she is not afraid of comments or judgments: “It doesn’t put pressure on me to have a mother like herHe told the news agency a year ago Handle speaking of his debut in Shadows. “Her career is fantastic and she is incredibly good at what she does, I’m thrilled that someone can compare us but to me she is just my mom“.

