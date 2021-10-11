News

Kate Winslet: Her daughter gave up her mother’s surname

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

S.following in the footsteps of the mother without being labeled as “daughter of”. This is what he has decided to do Mia Threapleton, 20, Kate Winslet’s eldest daughter, born from the marriage between the movie star and her first husband Jim Threapleton. She too, like her mother, eager to break into the world of cinema. But without any special treatment.

To the point that the girl, in order not to be recognized during the auditions, never mentioned her mother’s name. Simply introducing herself as Mia Threapleton.

Kate Winslet: “A different surname for her self-esteem”

The daughter of art started acting without anyone noticing. It was the Oscar-winning actress herself who talked about it in Lorraine Kelly’s program, during which she explained that it was her 20-year-old daughter who decided not to be recognized.

The great thing about her is that she has a different surname so the people who chose her didn’t know she was my daughter and this was important for her self-esteem.»Explained the mother star. Adding: “Now he’s in the Czech Republic and he’s about to start a TV series there“.

“Mare of Easttown”, the trailer of the miniseries with tormented detective Kate Winslet

Mia Threapleton in Shadows

His connection with Hollywood, therefore, remained in the shadows. But Kate Winslet’s daughter still managed to bring out her qualities. The girl, in fact, recently starred in the film Shadows. “A few years ago she turned around and said, ‘I’d like to give it a try,'” explains Winslet, always aware of his daughter’s passion.

Then the first role obtained in the film by Carlo Lavagna. According to reports from People, last year, Mia Threapleton revealed that Shadows it was the first job he auditioned for. “I had just finished school, I was free from the hell of exams, and I felt excited, nervous and ready to start auditions” he said. “I was just hoping to get the chance to do what I have wanted for so long!“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Receive news and updates
on the latest beauty trends
directly in your mail

For you immediately as a gift
YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

The comparison with the mother

And, although many, seeing her on the big screen, can only make comparisons with the famous mother, she is not afraid of comments or judgments: “It doesn’t put pressure on me to have a mother like herHe told the news agency a year ago Handle speaking of his debut in Shadows. “Her career is fantastic and she is incredibly good at what she does, I’m thrilled that someone can compare us but to me she is just my mom“.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.2K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
914
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
913
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
898
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
896
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
883
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
831
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
631
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top