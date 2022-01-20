Kate Winslet hopes Mare of Easttown will change the view of women on screen

Kate Winslet was shocked by the reaction to her unglamorous appearance in Mare of Easttown and hopes it will be a “game changer” for how people talk about actresses’ looks.

On the show, Kate plays Marianne ‘Mare’ Sheehan, a provincial detective who also looks after her children and grandson – which means she often appears worn out and tired – sparking intense comments about her lack of vanity in diving into the role.

However, the Titanic star felt bothered by both the positive and negative comments, as she felt she was just doing her job.

“The discussion of what Mare looked like drove me crazy,” he told The Guardian. “People asked her: ‘Are you gaining weight? Didn’t she look sloppy? Wasn’t it brave of her? But why should she be brave? I suppose because that’s not the way the leading actresses are portrayed. Maybe Mare will be the turning point, and we will stop scrutinizing women on screen so much “

The 46-year-old went on to hail 2021 as a golden year for more mature actresses, as her Emmy Awards win was matched by fellow British Olivia Colman, who won as a Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her. role in The Crown.

“Middle-aged women have long been undervalued, disrespected and disregarded in the film and television community, and now that is changing,” she added. “Look at the actresses who have won Emmys. None of us were twenty, and that’s cool! I feel much cooler as a forty-year-old actress than I ever imagined “

Speaking of the steps she took to make Mare realistic, Kate revealed: “We always said on set: ‘This is too televised. Keep it real. ”I had to constantly rub Marmite on the knees of my jeans, or scratch my sneakers with a Brillo pad. You can’t make just one thing seem real: it has to be everything ”.