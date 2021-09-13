Kate Winslet, I don’t apologize anymore, now I accept my flaws – People

“I had to work hard to get to not apologize for who I am and accept my flaws.” So Kate Winslet in accepting the role of ‘ambassador’ for L’Oréal Paris. “And to affirm that it takes courage and strength to believe that we are worth it”, he adds, quoting the famous claim of the beauty giant.

“Sometimes we can think that we are worth nothing … We all have moments like these, it is what makes us human. But the more we repeat these words and we believe in all that we really are, regardless of how we perceive ourselves, then, with time and by believing in ourselves, we will convince ourselves that we are worth “. Kate Winslet, one of the greatest actresses, who exploded 21 with Titanic and has since been requested in dozens of films, has been an icon of the importance of self-esteem and an activist for change for years: “Never doubt yourself, we are all worth” .

In 2009, she won her first Oscar for “The Reader – A Loud” becoming the youngest actress (just 30) to receive a record number of Academy Awards nominations. She is expected on TV for the Hbo Murder in Easttown series (on Sky Atlantic from 9 June) in the lead role of Detective Mare. Sworn enemy of retouching in an interview with the New York Times said, “Don’t you dare” by preventing the production from retouching promotional posters to remove wrinkles and removing a sex scene showing her “swollen belly”.

“They said Kate, really, you can’t” and I: “Guys, I know how many wrinkles I have next to my eye, please put them all back together,” she told The New York Times. “Faces are beautiful, faces that change, that move, they are beautiful faces, but we have stopped learning to love those faces because we continue to cover them with filters because of social media and anyone can photoshopped themselves,” he added.

Her next role is in Avatar 2: for the film that will see her again with Titanic director James Cameron, she held her breath underwater for over 7 minutes. (HANDLE).

