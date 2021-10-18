Kate Winslet: “In Hollywood, actors forced to hide homosexuality”

A complaint, the first and, perhaps, the strongest, was made by Rupert Everett. “If you work in the cinema, an aggressively heterosexual world and you are gay, sooner or later you end up colliding with a brick wall”, explained the actor, who at the height of his career decided to make his homosexuality public . An act of love and honesty towards the public, Everett declared then, which Hollywood opposed with the same cold closure that Kate Winslet he said to see reserved for more and less known actors.

“I can’t tell you how many young actors I know – some famous, someone else just starting out – and know how to be frightened that their sexuality can be revealed and can somehow hinder their careers, preventing them from getting heterosexual roles. », Said the actress, in an interview granted to The Sunday Times. “A very famous actor just hired an American agent who told him, ‘I understand you’re bisexual, but I’m not going to advertise your sexuality.’ I can think of at least four actors hiding their sexual orientation. And it’s painful. They don’t want to get caught. And that’s what they say: “I don’t want to be found out”, ”continued Kate Winslet, explaining how Hollywood’s ostracism of homosexuals is a phenomenon aimed mostly at men. “It’s awful. Hollywood should leave behind the habit of asking: “Can that gay-looking actor play a heterosexual?”. It should be illegal, but it is widespread […] I don’t want to lead an attack on Hollywood, but I would like young actors to be talked about, I wish for them in Hollywood there was less judgment, less discrimination, less homophobia», Concluded the actress.

