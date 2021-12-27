Kate Winslet in tears seeing her friend Di Caprio again after three years

He couldn’t stop crying for seeing his great friend Leonardo Di Caprio after three years. Kate Winslet confesses in an interview in which she talks about her 40 years and friendship with her colleague in Titanic.

They shared the great worldwide success, resulting in a disruption of their young life. From the years of Titanic, indeed, Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio they are great and sincere friends. In an interview with the newspaper The Guardian, the actress who lives in London has shown amazement at the 47 years now turned by her dear Leo. “I remember that on that set I turned 21, he was 22. I remember well how it wasn’t a walk for anyone, but we were all together, even though he had many more days off than I did. At the time I didn’t try. other than gratitude and I did not think I had directed to lementarmi, and in any case I certainly would not have done it with a journalist “. Lots of laughs and a nostalgic look for Kate.

The two found themselves many years later on the same set, as a couple in crisis in Revolutionary Road. Recently they met in Los Angeles for the first time in three years. “I couldn’t stop crying”, the British actress added in the interview. “I have known him for more than half of my life. It is not easy for us to meet, we live far away. We have not been able to leave our countries for a long time. As has happened to many friends around the world, due to Covid we are been too long without seeing each other. We are talking about a very dear friend of mine. We are tied for life“.