Kate Winslet in the new TV series in a no make up version

K.ate Winslet returns to the small screen with the HBO mini series Mare of Easttown of which it is also a producer. In the series (which has just debuted in the US and in Italy is coming to Sky) she plays the role of Mare, a detective in the midst of a complicated and painful moment, with little time (or desire) to think about make-up.

At 45, and years after the last television experience, Kate Winslet plays Mare, a female detective committed to solving a murder case. But also to face the many unsolved ones of his past life. In the Pennsylvania provincial atmosphere, we see it with a deliberately discarded look, perfect for highlighting her talent as an actress.

Brown hair with regrowth and slightly lightened tips is pulled back into a rough ponytail. The face makeup is at the minimum wage, without not even a hint of eyeshadow and mascara on the eyes and with the mouth in light pink nuance just shiny with a natural effect.

The beauty routine of a star diva

The minimal look is actually very much in its strings. In her private life, the British diva prepares in five minutes and is not one of the admirers of cosmetic surgery. Your best beauty ally? It is the answer: “If you are tired or stressed, there is no makeup or hairstyle that can help you” explained in an interview with Vogue UK. A sign of the times?

Of Nordic phototype and with sensitive skin, is also convinced that applying too many chemicals is not healthy for the skin. Which hydrates from the inside by drinking lots of water every day. Another unexpected beauty strategy is physical activity, preferably outdoors: “I train a lot and constantly, the endorphins that develop during physical activity also work wonders on the skin”.

