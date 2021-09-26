Kate Winslet is Mare, a detective obsessed with an old basketball hoop

Strongly desired by Kate Winslet, who also appears there as a producer and plays there in one of those roles for which an actress could kill, Mare of Easttown – Murder in Easttown is a “limited series” (seven episodes of about an hour, in America from April 18 and here in June, on Sky and NOW TV) of a detective genre, but with strong psychological tinges. If the Italian subtitle centers on the crime, the original is more appropriate: because everything revolves around Mare, or Mare Sheehan, a detective in a small town in Pennsylvania. Easttown, in fact. Her present is a disaster: separated with children, she lives with a mother who hates her and whom she reciprocates when a murder case rains down on her.

Erin, a teenage mother of a baby who lives with an unstable father, is found dead on a riverbed; two other girls disappear, enveloping the village in a cloud of panic. While investigating, the policewoman is haunted by an episode twenty-five years earlier: the mythical basket she scored in a basketball game and which, together with the title of Lady Hawk, earned her undying popularity. It was his day of glory; but now everyone is demanding from her the rapid solution of a criminal case that is too intricate. To put it in the words of the protagonist: “Doing something exceptional is overrated, but it is exactly what people expect of you. Whenever”.

Determined to give the character a memorable characterization, which does not make the twenty-year-old Winslet regret Titanic, the British actress has chosen a wisely scruffy style: without make-up, regardless of the extra pounds, Mare always wears shapeless checkered shirts, smokes an electronic cigarette and drinks continuously from a bottle of beer (like all the other inhabitants of Easttown, after all). Which doesn’t stop men from finding her attractive: particularly Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce), novelist with a dried-up streak and professor of creative writing, and Colin Zabel (Evan Peters, in the cast of WandaVision), the young local detective who supports her in the investigation.

Everything, it was said, revolves around her, in a series of rather traditional systems, especially careful not to lose concentration on the central character. Pivoted in duets with the mother, the rebellious daughter (who is having an affair with a DJ of the same age), the ex-husband, the colleagues, the best friend etc. The relative – if not unprecedented – originality of the series, conceived by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, consists in the grafting of the criminal plot in a context of a small town, full of secrets and whitewashed tombs since the days of The Sins of Peyton Place.

The first episode serves exclusively to install the character of Mare, who just at the last minute receives the phone call from which he learns of the murder. The subsequent episodes proceed in parallel between the investigations – with interrogations, inspections, collection of clues and all the rest – and the psychological deepening of Mare through his relationships with relatives, relatives, friends. Not without some problems of synthesis, actually. Right in the epilogue of the fifth episode, when Mare is forced to grab the gun and shoot, the series seems to veer towards the action detective.