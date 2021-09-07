Kate Winslet is the true detective of the year. The review

With the latest episode available today, the miniseries is over Murder in Easttown, crime drama which marks the return of Kate Winslet on the small screen 10 years later Mildred Pierce.

In the series that earned her a Golden Globe as Best Actress in a Leading Role, Winslet portrayed a woman struggling for her life and success in the context of the Great Depression. In Murder in Easttown, we find her again in the role of a strong, stubborn figure, but still marked by pain.

Sea Sheehan she is the detective of an American town where everyone knows everyone and of which she is the undisputed heroine, thanks to the sporting successes achieved in high school. Years have passed since then and life has begun to weigh on his shoulders: Mare is still working on the mourning for her son’s suicide, has to contend with the growth of a daughter and nephew, with the new marriage of her ex-husband who lives in the house opposite, with an old case that has never been solved and all this is now added to death of a young single mother, Erin (Cailee Spaeny).

The context – a young woman known to everyone is found killed – immediately makes one think of Laura Palmer from Twin Peaks, but in this case, there is no Dale Cooper called to investigate from the outside. Everything falls on Mare, who has to move among the quicksand of a murder in which he perfectly knows all the parties involved, victims and potential executioners.

It is there that creates the tension extreme closeness to the case of its protagonist, who finds himself leafing through the list of suspects, gradually discovering secrets that he never wanted to discover. If she can do it, however, it is only thanks to the pain she carries inside: the death of her son has hardened her to the point that she can pull straight towards an uncomfortable truth, without looking anyone in the face.

In this, he is partly reminiscent of Rustin Cole’s Matthew McConaughey of the first season of True Detective or Karen Duvall played by Merritt Wever in Unbelievable. Cynical detectives, marked by personal dramas and for this very reason they are able to go where others cannot. Mare’s character allows her to face her ex-husband head-on and all those who, for one reason or another, end up at the center of the investigation in turn.

Finding the truth for her means risking losing a lot if not everything, but at the same time it puts her in a position to be able to close the circle with herself and arrive at that catharsis denied for a long time, because in such a narrow city context, pain is hidden under the carpet, ignored for convenience.

Murder in Easttown it’s a crime with a few high notes but good ones, almost always able to keep the viewer close. Almost, because it is not exempt from digressions about secondary characters who in 7 episodes stand out only for the obvious lack of interest they arouse: to pay more are the events of the daughter Shioban (Angourie Rice) and above all the character of Guy Pierce, writer and teacher with whom Mare has a relationship.

Hers is the biggest name on the bill, after Kate Winslet’s. This, in the context of a detective thriller, inevitably leads to attracting attention and creating expectations: the actor is so famous that it is natural to think that he must be part of the solution of the case; alternatively, its presence would be unnecessarily cumbersome. In the case of Guy Pierce, we are more towards the second scenario.

Fortunately, however, to navigate the murky waters of Easttown secrets there is an extraordinary Kate Winslet in hard-boiled detective version. And that should be enough to convince yourself to watch the series.

