Kate Winslet Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar film: curiosity, private life

“You created a middle-aged woman wonderfully imperfect and in doing so you legitimized all of us women. ” Speaking on the stage of theEvent Deck in Los Angeles, last September 19, was Kate Winslet on the occasion of his acceptance speech of theEmmy Awards, addressing the author of the series Murder in Easttown, Brad Ingelsby. Defined from the beginning as one of the most talented performers of her generation, the British actress is one of the staunchest supporters of the body positive, fighting against the fees imposed by the film industry. His, however, was not a simple path, but one marked by criticism – or, to call them by their own name, offenses – which spilled over to the physical side.

Kate Winslet, you have nothing to apologize for!

In fact, in his early twenties, Kate Winslet became a star thanks to blockbuster Titanic from James Cameron (among the three films to have won 11 Academy Awards). Her performance, which earned her a nomination for the coveted statuette (yet another in a long series) was in fact praised by critics. At the same time, however, he raised some reservations due to his “generous” physique.

As the interpreter herself recalled, in fact: “I was still trying to figure out who the hell I was. And them (the tabloids, nda) they commented on my size, how much I weighed, they printed the alleged diet I was following. It was horrible. ” But to date, as Winslet herself admitted, accepting the role of ambassador for L’Oréal Paris: “I had to work hard to get to not apologize for who I am and accept my faults“. And today 5 October, on the occasion of his birthday, we can say it out loud: no, Kate, you have nothing to apologize for!

The champion of imperfection that made us dream together with Leonardo DiCaprio

Parallel to the strenuous battle waged for years now, Kate Winslet continues to make us dream not only with his interpretations, but also thanks to the most famous partnership close with his partner on stage par excellence, that is Leonardo Dicaprio. On the other hand, it is useless to go around it: just as it is essential Ginger Rogers from Fred Astaire, or Bonnie from Clyde, in the same way we cannot speak of Kate without bringing up Leo (and viceversa). Partner in crimes, were there Couple of the Nineties par excellence, but only on the screen, as they have specified! And convict was just the set of Titanic, on which one of the most genuine friendships of Jet set which has united them for over twenty years now. A bond that in 2009 was reconfirmed on the set of the drama Revolutionary Road.

On the occasion of the 66 ° Golden GlobesIn addition, the film won her a statuette for Best Actress in a Drama (the second of the evening, after winning the one for Best Supporting Actress for The Reader – aloud). But these accolades almost pale in the face of the acceptance speech for the award awarded for Revolutionary Road, enough to fuel rumors about their probable history. On the occasion of the evening, in fact, on the stage of Beverly Hilton Hotel of Beverly Hills, California, the interpreter admitted: “Leo I’m so happy to see you here and to be able to tell you how much I love you and how much I loved you in these 13 years.“Their, however, is a brotherly love. Just the timeless Jack Dawson of Titanicin fact, he accompanied her to the altar for her third marriage.

Don’t (re) touch Kate’s wrinkles!

At the age of 46, Kate Winslet proves that she has not given her victory to all those who have criticized her for her physical peculiarities. Indeed, once again, the British interpreter, Oscar Prize for The Reader – aloud in 2009, he gave us a new style lesson. The actress is proud of the passing of time and is not ashamed to demonstrate every single moment she lived, because in fact it made her the artist we all admire today. Is exactly Murder in Easttown it offered her the opportunity for yet another moral setback.

In the series – SPOILER ALERT! – the interpreter is the protagonist of an intimate scene with the colleague Guy Pearce. In an interview with New York Times, claimed to have prevented the wrinkles from being removed from the promotional images and, above all, the “swollen belly” from the offending sequence. Winslet in fact clashed with the director, Craig Zobel, who would have reassured her about the retouch, thundering: “Do not dare!“And with regard to the posters, the British interpreter would have sent them back twice as they were too artificial, explaining to the well-known newspaper:”They said ‘Kate, you really can’t’ and I said something like ‘Guys, I know how many wrinkles I have around my eyes, please put them all back!‘“Kate, proudly natural, gorgeous in every aspect: best wishes to one of the most popular actresses ever!

