Kate Winslet lesbian lover on the big screen: “It’s just a love story”

LONDON – Interviewed by the BBC on the occasion of the UK release of “Ammonite”, Kate Winslet spent words of satisfaction at how the film recounted the fictional homosexual relationship between her character, the fossil hunter Mary Anning, and geologist Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan.

“It is simply a love story. It’s about two people falling in love, ”explained the 45-year-old British woman. “The fact that they are both women is never mentioned in a way that is somehow veiled by hesitation, secrecy or shame,” she added.

According to Winslet, “often, when you tell a love story between people of the same sex, even set in a contemporary context but very often also vintage, the narrative is linked to the fact that that relationship is wrong, hidden, secret or forbidden, “argued the actress.” With this film, I hope we can contribute to the evolution and progression of the way audiences view LGBTQ people and their relationships, “she concluded.

Presented at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020 and released in the UK on Friday, “Ammonite” actually tells a fictional love story. Mary Anning’s love life or her sexual inclinations, in fact, are not known to us. It is only known that the important self-taught paleontologist – who lived in the 19th century and for a long time ignored by the scientific community itself for her social background and her gender – never married.

“After seeing queer history regularly ‘heterosexualized’ throughout culture and considering the historical figure for whom there is not the slightest evidence of a heterosexual relationship, it is not permissible to see that person in another context … ? », Director Francis Lee asked himself in a tweet two years ago, when the feature film was still in preparation. “Especially a woman whose work and life have been subjected to the worst aspects of patriarchal culture, class discrimination and gender imbalance,” he added.


