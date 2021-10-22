Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jude Law together in Lee

Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough And Josh O’Connor join the cast of Lee, the biopic about Lee Miller, a Vogue model who later became a correspondent and war photographer who will be played by Kate Winslet here also as a producer.

The film is a Rocket Science production, one of the most active independent productions of recent years, and will begin shooting in late summer 2022.

The film is based on the biography The Lives of Lee Miller, written by son Anthony Penrose, the screenplay is signed by Liz Hannah (The Post, Mindhunter). The film will have access to the journalist’s immense archive of photos and notes, a priceless treasure.

The story will focus on the period in which Miller was in Europe as a photojournalist for Vogue during the Second World War, becoming one of the first to reveal the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis against Jews in concentration camps.

Alexandre Desplat will sign the soundtrack of the film, the costumes will be by Michael O’Connor, director of photography will be Pavel Edelman.

Behind the car there will be Ellen Kuras, on his first fiction feature film as a director, after a long career as a cinematographer, working with directors such as Spike Lee, Michel Gondry And Ted Demme. He boasts an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary in 2008 with The Betrayal. He then directed various episodes of television series, including Paragraph 22 And The Umbrella Academy.

The Extraordinary Life of Lee Miller

Born in Poughkeepsie in 1907, Lee Miller became passionate about photography from an early age thanks to her father, inventor and photographer for whom Lee often posed. At the age of seven she was raped by a friend of the family, an event that would later mark the rest of her life.

At the age of 19, walking down a New York street, she was noted for her stunning beauty and hired as a model for Vogue by Condé Nast in person, the founder of the publishing empire that still publishes the most important fashion monthly in the world, as well as many other prestigious publications.

In 1929 he moved to Europe, first to Italy where he studied art, then to Paris where he met Man Ray, poses for him, helps him develop new chemical processes for the development of images and also weaves a romantic relationship that will end three years later, when Lee meets her first husband, a wealthy Egyptian businessman, who will then leave for the photographer Roland Penrose, which will be the great love of his extraordinary life. He will die in 1970, leaving behind an extraordinary artistic heritage.

Lee Miller also boasts a role in a Jean Cocteau, Le sang d’un poet, in which she plays a statue dressed as Coco Chanel.