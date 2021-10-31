Kate Winslet: “Me, wonderfully imperfect. Aesthetic touch-ups? Never. I’ll tell you my beauty secret”

Kate Winslet’s birthday offers an opportunity to talk about the anti-Hollywood actress par excellence.

In fact, it is she who has defined herself as “wonderfully imperfect” and who has never been afraid of showing herself naturally who has become a proud supporter of women and above all standard-bearer of female empowerment.. She also demonstrated it on the stage of the Emmy Awards last September 19 where she was awarded as the best actress of the miniseries for “Murder in Easttown”. Kate Winslet in fact wanted to dedicate her speech of thanks to women: «I play a wonderfully imperfect middle-aged woman who legitimized all of us. I am proud of all of you ».

He pretended to act with a very light make-up and had to fight so that even in post production his image was not retouched. But her battle also extends to private life: Kate has never resorted to cosmetic surgery and confessed that one of her beauty secrets is sleep, declaring in a recent interview with Marie Claire UK, to go to bed early “Always around 10:30, maximum at 11 in the evening“.

