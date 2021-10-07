News

Kate Winslet: “Me, wonderfully imperfect. Aesthetic touch-ups? Never. I’ll tell you my beauty secret”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Kate Winslet’s birthday offers an opportunity to talk about the anti-Hollywood actress par excellence.

In fact, it is she who has defined herself as “wonderfully imperfect” and who has never been afraid of showing herself naturally who has become a proud supporter of women and above all standard-bearer of female empowerment.. She also demonstrated it on the stage of the Emmy Awards last September 19 where she was awarded as the best actress of the miniseries for “Murder in Easttown”. Kate Winslet in fact wanted to dedicate her speech of thanks to women: «I play a wonderfully imperfect middle-aged woman who legitimized all of us. I am proud of all of you ».

He pretended to act with a very light make-up and had to fight so that even in post production his image was not retouched. But her battle also extends to private life: Kate has never resorted to cosmetic surgery and confessed that one of her beauty secrets is sleep, declaring in a recent interview with Marie Claire UK, to go to bed early “Always around 10:30, maximum at 11 in the evening“.

Ansa and Instagram photos

Kate Winslet’s birthday offers an opportunity to talk about the anti-Hollywood actress par excellence.

In fact, it is she who has defined herself as “wonderfully imperfect” and who has never been afraid of showing herself naturally who has become a proud supporter of women and above all standard-bearer of female empowerment.. She also demonstrated it on the stage of the Emmy Awards last September 19 where she was awarded as the best actress of the miniseries for “Murder in Easttown”. Kate Winslet in fact wanted to dedicate her speech of thanks to women: «I play a wonderfully imperfect middle-aged woman who legitimized all of us. I am proud of all of you ».

He pretended to act with a very light make-up and had to fight so that even in post production his image was not retouched. But her battle also extends to private life: Kate has never resorted to cosmetic surgery and confessed that one of her beauty secrets is sleep, declaring in a recent interview with Marie Claire UK, to go to bed early “Always around 10:30, maximum at 11 in the evening“.

Ansa and Instagram photos

Loading...
Advertisements

Kate Winslet’s birthday offers an opportunity to talk about the anti-Hollywood actress par excellence.

In fact, it is she who has defined herself as “wonderfully imperfect” and who has never been afraid of showing herself naturally who has become a proud supporter of women and above all standard-bearer of female empowerment.. She also demonstrated it on the stage of the Emmy Awards last September 19 where she was awarded as the best actress of the miniseries for “Murder in Easttown”. Kate Winslet in fact wanted to dedicate her speech of thanks to women: «I play a wonderfully imperfect middle-aged woman who legitimized all of us. I am proud of all of you ».

He pretended to act with a very light make-up and had to fight so that even in post production his image was not retouched. But her battle also extends to private life: Kate has never resorted to cosmetic surgery and confessed that one of her beauty secrets is sleep, declaring in a recent interview with Marie Claire UK, to go to bed early “Always around 10:30, maximum at 11 in the evening“.

Ansa and Instagram photos


Previous


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
935
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
841
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
835
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
834
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
834
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
811
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
764
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top